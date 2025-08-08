Exciting Changes Abound at the Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills

Visitors know Grace Winery’s wine is different than most Pennsylvania wines. While many of the wines created in our region lean on the sweet side, nearly all of Grace’s varietals are dry. The boutique-style wines are inspired by French traditions, relying heavily on the southeastern Pennsylvania terroir to create the distinct pours.

Spearheaded by head winemaker Andrew Yingst, nearly all of the 14 types of wine are estate-grown on the winery’s 50 acres in Glen Mills. Grace Winery also recently introduced Two Donkeys, a dry cider made with varieties of Chester County apples and named after the two donkeys (Momma and Rosa) who live on the estate.

For years, The Inn at Grace Winery had just one tasting barn (called the Wine Barn) that was used for tastings, events and even weddings. This made it difficult for visitors to know when it would be available to the public. Thanks to the opening of a second tasting room—the Vineyard Barn—along with extended hours and a new, more elevated tasting menu, that is no longer an issue. The Vineyard Barn is a short drive through the vineyard’s grapes and a lovely spot to spend an afternoon or weekend if you are fortunate enough to be staying the night.

The new menu takes the place of the old fine-dining menu that was previously offered inside the Inn’s dining room. This space is now used for guests staying the night to have breakfast in the mornings.

New Executive Chef Dan Netter has significantly upped the tasting room menu with his vision for locally inspired cuisine. A native of Kingston, New York, the Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef brings nearly 15 years of experience at both national and local restaurants including The Standard Hotel, Parc, Harper’s Garden and the South Philadelphia Tap Room.

“As soon as I stepped on the property I was hit with a feeling of endless possibilities,” says Netter. “The area is full of farms with so many amazing products such as cheese and dairy, fruit, meats, honey and produce. The beautiful setting of the winery combined with all the local goods at our disposal is just a dream come true. I’m looking forward to making this already special place even more of a destination that can really represent the bountiful goods from the area. The Grace wines are made in a French style, so I wanted our food to match.”

The menu’s hyper-localized, yet French-inspired dishes were designed to complement the wines. They incorporate many of Grace’s wines as well as the herbs grown on the property, along with locally sourced meats and seafood. Some shareables worth noting include the salad verte featured bibb lettuce with snap peas, radish and a light shallot vinaigrette. The local oysters come in several varieties, including ones topped diced pickled sweet peppers. The roasted carrots are prepared with pistou and crumbled chevre.

Main plates include the French country chicken wrap (Grace Winery cab franc-braised chicken with wild arugula, charred onion and gribiche in a roasted tomato wrap), as well as the squash Milanese sandwich with mixed greens and sauce vierge on a Le Bus roll. The strawberry shortcake features a lemon cake with strawberries and vanilla chantilly.

In addition to a new chef, tasting room and menu, Grace is rolling out a new craft cocktail menu courtesy of tasting room manager Carolyn Schneider, a Philly-based hospitality professional who has worked at Pizzeria Beddia, Superfolie and Bloomsday. Her new drinks are sure to complement the menu items and wine offerings at the Main Line area destination.

The Inn at Grace Winery feels worlds away yet is less than a half-hour drive from most Main Line locales. So, head over to the Vineyard Barn, try the new menu and be sure to give Chef Netter a warm welcome!

The Inn at Grace Winery

50 Sweetwater Rd, Glen Mills

Tasting rooms hours: Fridays 4-9 p.m.; Saturday 12-9 p.m.; Sundays 12-7 p.m.

Website

