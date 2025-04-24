10 Main Line Area Ice Cream Shops to Try This Summer

In the heat of Pennsylvania springs and summers, Baskin-Robbins and Cold Stone Creamery are always excellent places to spend an afternoon. Although these classic ice cream chains give a comfortingly familiar experience with each lick, why not explore some tempting new tastes right here on the Main Line?

Pro tip: Save this map to your Google Maps so you can always find the closest local ice cream shop to you!

12 W Market St., West Chester; 247 Bridge St., Phoenixville

This former Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner was previously awarded the title of “Best Gelato in North America” during the Gelato World Tour at the James Beard Foundation, and it shows. Its creamy, ice-cold treats are made to capitalize on seasonal, signature flavors, with gelato milkshakes and affogato available, too. And with a new location open in Phoenixville just this month, you can enjoy Gemelli all across the region.

576 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn; 520 E Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

Even if you know you’ll get vanilla, one of the joys of eating a cone or sundae is discovering delicious flavor names. At Handel’s, who could resist Blue Monster, Spouse Like a House or Graham Central Station?

7 Brookline Blvd., Havertown

At Koffmeyer’s, the stars of the show are the cookies and bars, especially the chocolate-swirled vanilla brownie with walnuts, dubbed the Head House Square. But that shouldn’t stop you from heading straight for the creamy stuff. Try Monkey Bones, Milky Way or Cookie Monster for a seriously sweet treat.

231 E. State St., Kennett Square

This 15-plus-year-old Mexican shop lets you sprinkle your scoop with chili powder and cinnamon for an authentic Mexican experience. Amid the chocolate-dipped ice cream popsicles and exotic varieties like flan and guava, you’ll find a host of eccentric flavors unique to this Kennett Square hotspot.

670 N. Henderson Rd., King of Prussia

Find a naturalistic escape from the hustle of King of Prussia at Petrucci’s Ice Cream. Try the hand-dipped flavors, water ice, soft-serve, sundaes, smoothies or frozen lattes. Notable treats include cappuccino water ice and Cinnabon ice cream. Also, consider giving the Orange Splash, a refreshing combination of orange sherbet and orange juice, a try.

150 W. Eagle Rd., Havertown

Don’t let the name fool you—while Pop’s is homemade, water ice is only one of the many gallons of frozen options at this South Philly-based shop. Soft and hard ice cream entice alongside brand-new, delicious, build-your-own sundaes.

515 Fayette St., Conshohocken, (610) 828-1413

Savor delicious scoops, treat your dog to dog-friendly treats and take photos in front of Scoops’ Instagram-worthy wall. Located in the heart of Conshohocken, this family-owned business serves up gourmet flavors and a sizeable selection of other desserts for your family and furry friends.

3117 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square; 134 N Wayne Ave., Wayne

The Sugaree tempts the sweet tooth, and yours will be thrilled once it sinks into the local flavors, water ice and bulk candy. The cherry on top is that you can even build your own sundae, although the Peanut Butter Explosion is one you won’t want to miss. Make sure to check out the impressive selection of specialty milkshakes as well.

1039 West Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

If you’re looking for a place with a variety of tasty options, check out Surreal Creamery on Lancaster Avenue. Whether it’s the signature mason jars or a basic cone, Surreal has it all.

4369 Main St., Manayunk

Open since 2017, Tubby Robot will keep one hand busy with the chocolate-loaded menu and the other hand twisting a joystick on the arcade video games. Treat yourself and try the extravagant Belgian waffle sundaes.

