These Hoagies Make for Top-Notch Lunches Around the Main Line

When lunch hour rolls around, few things satisfy quite like a hoagie. After all, what’s not to love about the handheld? Packed with all the fixings like salami, fresh mozzarella, lettuce and a drizzle of olive oil, the perfect easy meal is only a deli order away. Here’s where to find hoagies galore around the Main Line region.

3523 W. Chester Pke., Newtown Square

Our Best of the Main Line winner in 2023 for “best sandwich,” this small eatery is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie, which is filled with prosciutto, Genoa salami, ham capocollo and provolone. For a savory bite, dig into the Calabria, made with sweet and hot soppressata, prosciutto, dry cured capicola, chopped olives, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze on top.

841 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr

This casual joint has a hoagie for your every craving. The Roy is a creative take on chicken marsala, topped with spinach and provolone. Or try the Padre, a breaded chicken cutlet paired with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella and Russian dressing.

402 W. High St., Phoenixville

This Phoenixville favorite serves savory eats like prosciutto and sharp provolone and a killer chicken parm. If something on the menu doesn’t strike your fancy, make your own hoagie with any number of satisfying toppings.

2616 E. County Line Rd., Ardmore; 128 W. Market St., West Chester

With its artisanal cheeses and homemade fresh bread, Carlino’s hoagies will make your mouth water. For a classic, try Angela’s Choice, made with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and pesto. The Spicy Italian bursts with flavor thanks to the hot soppressata, hot capicola and roasted red peppers. It’s perfect for a hearty lunch.

1071 Colwell Ln., Conshohocken

Capp’s savory hoagies will keep you coming back for more. Get started with the homemade chicken salad hoagie, the hot roast beef hoagie or the tongue-in-cheek Hit the Road Jack, a grilled chicken hoagie with Montreal seasoning and chipotle mayo enveloped in pepper jack cheese.

2 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore

This laid-back eatery specializes in handheld sandwiches. Flavorful chicken salad hoagies topped with bacon or avocado, plus daily specials like the grilled pastrami with melted Swiss cheese and mustard on rye, are among the standouts.

1 Pennsylvania Ave., Wayne

One of the oldest storefronts in Radnor Township, John’s celebrated 44 years in business in 2025. In that time, it has had plenty of time to perfect classic hoagies. Dig into options like buffalo chicken, corned beef or homemade white tuna salad.

523 Fayette St., Conshohocken

Create your own hoagie at MasterPeace or dig into menu staples like the turkey BLT or chicken tender hoagies. Hot sandwiches are also impressive, like the Cuban grinder—pulled pork topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, ham and mustard.

Psst…it has a darn good cheesesteak, too!

3407 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven

RoLynn’s was founded by the Carmolino family 60 years ago and purchased by workers Dave Avicolli and Steve Yancey, who started there as teenagers, in 1988. Their inventive sandwiches on Liscio’s Rolls make for standout sandwiches. The shining star, and most well-known hoagie, is The Godfather. Made with Parma prosciutto, soppressata, dry capicola, pepper ham and sharp provolone with all the usual fixings like lettuce, tomato and onion, it’s one of the best lunches anywhere in the region.

185 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

This Italian market stocks fine cheeses, olive oils, cured meats and an array of antipasti. Try the old-school hoagies, which pay homage to the region through options like the South Wayne, made with ham, Swiss cheese and mustard. Or try the Radnor, which is layered with salami, capicola, pepper ham, pepperoni, provolone and red wine vinaigrette. Louella Court puts a spin on the classic roast beef hoagie, topped with cheddar, red onion and horseradish mayo.

