6 Sizzling Hibachi Restaurants Around the Main Line

Excite your palate and senses with thrilling hibachi meals and scintillating cooking demonstrations at these restaurants around the region.

February 13, 2025   |By
hibachi
Jazz Guy from New Jersey, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Those who have tried hibachi before know the experience is worth every penny. Translated as “fire bowl” in English, hibachi is an eventful dining experience during which chefs cook the meal right before you on a flat-top grill while pulling off fire demonstrations and tricks, not to mention tossing food into customers’ mouths. In addition to the show, the meals are delicious to boot. If you like traditional American-Japanese fusion, you’ll love these spots around the Main Line.

Hibachi of Downingtown

985 E Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

The tropical atmosphere at this Downingtown restaurant is part of the charm. Sit among palm fronds and koi fish and enjoy all-you-can-eat sushi or dine at the hibachi grill. Be sure to check out the on-theme tropical cocktails and drinks that enhance the performance.

Kabuto

2650 Dekalb Pke., East Norriton Twp.

Like Hibachi of Downingtown, Kabuto gives diners the option to order a la carte or all-you-can-eat sushi and dessert for $32.99. Of course, the eatery’s specialty is hibachi, for which reservations are recommended. Be sure to check out the yakisoba noodles and hibachi combos.

Taku Japanese Steakhouse

330 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia

 

In addition to hosting exquisite hibachi, Taku is one of the more refined Japanese restaurants across the region, offering entrees like filet mignon and lobster surf and turf, as well as wagyu steaks. Don’t miss the 12 hibachi combos and specialties when ordering from the grill.

Maki-San

138 Montgomery Ave., Bala Cynwyd

 

This traditional eatery has 27 hibachi dinner and lunch options. A longtime staple in Bala Cynwyd, it’s best known for its shrimp fried rice and lo mein. Bring the family for a sizzling dinner the next time a special occasion strikes.

Shogun 3

1305 West Chester Pke., Havertown

 

Located in Havertown’s Manoa Shopping Center, Shogun 3 offers dozens of hibachi combos and sides for hungry diners. Be sure to grab a reservation if you’re planning on visiting during a weekend, and marvel at the showmanship of your chef.

Hibachi of Valley Forge

240 Swedesford Rd., Berwyn

This Berwyn restaurant offers outdoor dining on the patio throughout the summer months as well as indoor grill-top shows year round. Known for stellar service, Hibachi of Valley Forge is able to accommodate large parties within the spacious eatery. You’ll be able to find just about anything you’re craving on the massive menu.

