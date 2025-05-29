Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille Gets a New Look in Cape May

“Brand new look, same old Harry’s.” That’s how Madison Resorts wants guests to feel about its newly revamped property.

Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille was founded by Polish immigrant Harry Hirsh and run by his children, Larry and Joseph, until they sold the property along with Montreal Beach Resort when coming out of the pandemic.

Headed into the 2025 shore season, the eatery is bustling. Guests fill the downstairs patio and bar while the rooftop deck (the only one of its kind in Cape May) is even more packed. Diners sip cocktails and munch on burgers, fish tacos, oysters and seaside gastropub snacks while looking out over the beach.

That iconic vibe is one both Aspasia Bournousouzis, VP of food and beverage at Madison Resorts, and Michael Giampa, the new corporate executive chef at Madison Resorts, have carefully curated and maintained. Given Harry’s storied history, neither wanted diners to feel alienated by a new setting or menu.

“We did a lot of research on what Harry’s was over the last decade and decided to bring some old menu items back and just embrace really what Harry’s was,” Giampa shares.

After starting development on a new look in January, Harry’s got a light menu revamp, new tabletops and chairs, a fresh coat of paint, an upgraded kitchen, marble bar countertops and an updated rooftop deck, among other minor changes.

Madison Resorts always stressed the importance of keeping the same aesthetic but improving the design for a new age. And throughout the process, Harry’s remained open the whole time.

Furthermore, both Bournousouzis and Giampa have ensured that the source for much of the food is local, especially the seafood. Oysters, clams and fish all come from the Jersey Shore. Even down to the alcohol, much of the wine and beer is brewed and fermented in South Jersey.

In addition to the extensive draft list, Harry’s is known for its crushes. Made with vodka and fruit puree, there are 12 different versions of this specialty cocktail on the menu, ranging from key lime and orange to coconut and pomegranate. Served cold and best enjoyed outdoors, these drinks complement many of the lighter menu options like dips, spreads and salads.

The hummus is a perfect way to start a rooftop afternoon, as it features just the right amount of kick from smoked paprika generously sprinkled on top. The crisp carrots, cucumbers and celery add a refreshing crunch to the dip.

For a more indulgent appetizer, the seafood chop salad is topped with lobster, lump crab, shrimp, radishes, carrots, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes and pumpkin seeds. This one might be best shared among several people.

Spicy margaritas complement Latin-inspired handhelds like grilled fish tacos and chipotle chicken nachos, while the crab cake sandwich is a seaside foodie delight. Fair warning: you might find yourself battling hungry seagulls for the unbeatable parmesan fries served with every sandwich.

