7 Great Main Line Area Happy Hours to Hit This Week

Imbibe in a fun atmosphere while enjoying great prices on drinks and appetizers.

August 21, 2025   |By and
Happy hour
Photo by Sharon Chen on Unsplash

The Main Line region has no shortage of noteworthy happy hour deals, from pub grub to high-end hotspots. Here are seven worth checking out the next time you want a post-work cocktail or are meeting up with friends.

Avola Kitchen & Bar

625 N. Morehall Rd., Malvern

 

Take advantage of the sleek, cool Ionian vibe at this restaurant, where $2 off domestic drafts and $6 rail cocktails await during happy hour from Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. Snack on Sicilian or classic wings, meatballs or cheesesteak egg rolls for $6, or opt for crispy chicken or cheeseburger sliders for $9.

Black Powder Tavern

1164 Valley Forge Rd., Wayne

This historic tavern has been raising spirits since 1746, so it goes without saying that the owners know how to do happy hour right. Nosh on wings, beer-baked pretzel sticks and signature fall-apart short rib poutine. Seasonal sangria, spicy mango margaritas and a blueberry bourbon smash blend with a well-rounded list of craft beers for special weeknight football game deals for devoted sports fans. Happy hour takes place from Monday to Friday from 4-6 p.m.

Brandywine Prime

1617 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford

 

Relax in an intimate historic ambience with a $6 menu that includes Tuscan flatbread, loaded potato skins, flash-fried petite mozzarella and fried mini tacos. Sip on half-priced select drafts, Italian pear martinis and house red and white wine. Happy hour takes place Tuesday through Friday as well as Sunday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Casey’s Pour House

543 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Happy hour at Casey’s, which runs Monday to Friday from 3:30-6 p.m., features $3.25 domestic drafts, $1 off craft drafts, house wine and liquor. Half-priced apps include spinach and artichoke dip, wings, jumbo Bavarian pretzels and Thai shrimp. Select flatbreads are $10, and happy hour prices are available all over the restaurant, not just at the bar seats.

Maison Lotus

175 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

 

The latest Vietnamese offering in the area sits in the now-shuttered Margaret Kuo’s spot on Lancaster Avenue. Maison Lotus’s happy hour is at the bar and on the patio Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. It features $16 wok-tossed mussels, $10 drink specials and $8 light bites like crispy spring rolls, steamed dumplings and short rib bao buns, along with $5 beers.

Mercato Ristorante & Bar

33 W. Market St., West Chester

This charming Euro-cafe-style restaurant boasts a standout happy hour. Look for discounted oven-fired pizzas and appetizers like stuffed long hots and arancini, plus $9 specialty cocktails and martinis, $7 house wines and $6 draft beers available 4-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Two Stones Pub

843 E. Baltimore Pke., Kennett Square

 

Head to southern Chester County to imbibe in one of the area’s favorite watering holes with $2 off all 2SP drafts and six-ounce wine pours, as well as $3 off craft cocktails and nine-ounce pours of wine. Nosh on snacks and small plates like fish tacos, Kennett Square mussels, baked soft pretzels, crispy Brussels sprouts and jumbo wings ($5-$8) from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

