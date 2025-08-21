7 Great Main Line Area Happy Hours to Hit This Week

The Main Line region has no shortage of noteworthy happy hour deals, from pub grub to high-end hotspots. Here are seven worth checking out the next time you want a post-work cocktail or are meeting up with friends.

625 N. Morehall Rd., Malvern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avola Kitchen + Bar (@avolakitchen)

- Advertisement -

Take advantage of the sleek, cool Ionian vibe at this restaurant, where $2 off domestic drafts and $6 rail cocktails await during happy hour from Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. Snack on Sicilian or classic wings, meatballs or cheesesteak egg rolls for $6, or opt for crispy chicken or cheeseburger sliders for $9.

1164 Valley Forge Rd., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Powder Tavern (@blackpowdertavern)

This historic tavern has been raising spirits since 1746, so it goes without saying that the owners know how to do happy hour right. Nosh on wings, beer-baked pretzel sticks and signature fall-apart short rib poutine. Seasonal sangria, spicy mango margaritas and a blueberry bourbon smash blend with a well-rounded list of craft beers for special weeknight football game deals for devoted sports fans. Happy hour takes place from Monday to Friday from 4-6 p.m.

1617 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandywine Prime (@brandywine_prime)

Relax in an intimate historic ambience with a $6 menu that includes Tuscan flatbread, loaded potato skins, flash-fried petite mozzarella and fried mini tacos. Sip on half-priced select drafts, Italian pear martinis and house red and white wine. Happy hour takes place Tuesday through Friday as well as Sunday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

543 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Happy hour at Casey’s, which runs Monday to Friday from 3:30-6 p.m., features $3.25 domestic drafts, $1 off craft drafts, house wine and liquor. Half-priced apps include spinach and artichoke dip, wings, jumbo Bavarian pretzels and Thai shrimp. Select flatbreads are $10, and happy hour prices are available all over the restaurant, not just at the bar seats.

175 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Lotus (@maison.lotus)

- Advertisement -

The latest Vietnamese offering in the area sits in the now-shuttered Margaret Kuo’s spot on Lancaster Avenue. Maison Lotus’s happy hour is at the bar and on the patio Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. It features $16 wok-tossed mussels, $10 drink specials and $8 light bites like crispy spring rolls, steamed dumplings and short rib bao buns, along with $5 beers.

33 W. Market St., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercato Ristorante and Bar (@mercatowc)

This charming Euro-cafe-style restaurant boasts a standout happy hour. Look for discounted oven-fired pizzas and appetizers like stuffed long hots and arancini, plus $9 specialty cocktails and martinis, $7 house wines and $6 draft beers available 4-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

843 E. Baltimore Pke., Kennett Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Stones Pub (@twostonespub)

Head to southern Chester County to imbibe in one of the area’s favorite watering holes with $2 off all 2SP drafts and six-ounce wine pours, as well as $3 off craft cocktails and nine-ounce pours of wine. Nosh on snacks and small plates like fish tacos, Kennett Square mussels, baked soft pretzels, crispy Brussels sprouts and jumbo wings ($5-$8) from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Related: 12 Main Line Area Delis to Visit for Hoagies and Sandwiches