Your Guide to the Most Mouthwatering Grilled Cheese Around the Main Line 

As the weather turns cooler, comfort foods like grilled cheese become even more appealing. While the cheesy sandwich was a classic during many a childhood meal, nowadays it’s just as acceptable for adults, too. Across the Main Line region, area restaurants give the handheld the gourmet treatment with a medley of cheeses, savory sauces and on-point accompaniments (homemade tomato soup, anyone?). Here’s where to go when you’re craving a top-notch grilled cheese around the western suburbs.

385 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

The House of Grilled Cheese on the menu at Bar Alimentari is a great way to warm up on a chilly day. The sandwich incorporates Cooper Sharp, Taleggio and Raclette cheeses and is served with a cup of Alimentari tomato soup.

- Advertisement -

42 Berkley Rd., Devon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Cat Cafe (@theberkleyblackcatcafe)

This adorable cafe in Devon gives 100 percent of its proceeds to funding the needs of homeless, abandoned, sick or injured cats and kittens (hence, its name). It has an entire menu dedicated to grilled cheese, including a three cheese (cheddar, Swiss and American); a French onion with Swiss, caramelized onion and au jus dipping sauce; a bacon, cheddar and tomato option; a honey apple with Havarti cheese, sliced apple and honey mustard; and finally a unique artichoke version with artichokes, Havarti and lemon-thyme mayo. All grilled cheeses are available on sourdough or gluten-free bread with potato salad and chips.

312 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burtons Grill & Bar (@burtons.grill)

The short rib grilled cheese at Burtons Grill & Bar is the stuff of grilled cheese lovers’ dreams. Wine-braised short ribs mingle with pickled red onions, cheddar cheese and maple sriracha on challah bread with beef au jus and French fries for a unique flavor profile. And Burtons can even make it gluten-free if needed!

233 E. King St., Malvern

The Buttery’s Hot Honey Grilled Cheese is a worthwhile indulgence. With Gouda and cheddar cheeses perfectly melted on country white bread with a side of not too spicy, not too sweet hot honey for dipping, you are sure to love this version of classic grilled cheese. (Bacon can also be added.)

617 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Landing Kitchen (@the_landing_pa)

- Advertisement -

The flavor-blasted grilled cheese at the Landing Kitchen pairs fontina and American cheeses with a tomato reduction before dusting the whole thing in in Cheez It powder. Add smoked ham to give the sandwich even more flavor.

36 Railroad St., Linfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Railroad Street (@railroadstreetbargrill)

Railroad Street Bar and Grill has no less than 15 different types of grilled cheese on its menu. Choose from the mac ‘n’ cheese riff, the Italian hoagie version, or the many locally named options such as the Cooper DeJawn (grilled chicken, sauteed onions, diced pickles and cherry pepper mayo with Cooper Sharp melty cheese) or the Delco (Taylor pork roll, bacon, coleslaw, honey-chipotle sauce and Cooper Sharp).

160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yard Haus (@yardhouse)

Craving a classic? The Yard House in King of Prussia has you covered with its grilled cheese and tomato bisque combo. Yellow and white cheddar cheeses mix with Swiss and fontina along with roasted tomatoes on artisan bread. Add avocado or bacon for a delicious twist.

Related: Where to Find the Meltiest Mozzarella Sticks Around the Main Line