The Fulton Spotlights Irish Tavern Fare in Conshohocken

Founded by Irish immigrants, Connaughtown is a small community based just northwest of downtown Conshohocken. When it was settled in 1906 by a group of emigrants from Connaught Province, Ireland, who had come to work at the Alan Wood Steel Mills, a fiercely proud neighborhood was born.

Today, the (unofficial) township is populated by many different ethnic groups. However, Irish pride still runs strong in Connaughtown, even among those who can’t trace their roots back to the old country. Thus, when Vecchia Nuova co-owners Evan Lambert and Robert Tredinnick purchased the dilapidated Old Mansion House, a down-and-dirty decades-old watering hole, there was little doubt about what the building would become.

“One thing that I believe in is that when you open a restaurant, you need to honor the community that you’re in,” Lambert says.

An Irish-Inspired Menu

Opened July 13, the Fulton is an upscale Irish tavern offering standard American fare alongside traditional Irish favorites like ale-braised corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, fish and chips and more, where Irish-inspired libations flow freely.

Guinness has been the number-one seller since the establishment opened, Lambert shares, but the star of the show is the Irish coffee. Though the latter has not yet had its moment, when fall and winter come around, you can bet the Fulton’s blend of fresh-brewed coffee, Jameson, brown sugar and lightly whipped cream will be as popular as any item on the menu.

Executive chef and fellow co-owner Ryan Patterson brings his family’s Irish flair to the menu. Formerly of Gulph Mills’ Savona, as well as New York City’s the Breslin and Spotted Pig, Patterson has dreamt of opening a tavern like the Fulton for years.

“He’s a very authentic guy and enjoys just the casual nature of a tavern and wanted to bring his talent to that kind of a menu,” Lambert says of Patterson’s enthusiasm.

Harkening back to an older lineage on the menu is Patterson’s Irish stew, a recipe from Patterson’s aunt. It’s a classic Irish beef stew served with mashed potatoes that Patterson says takes him back to his childhood.

Crafting the Space

As for the design, the interior of the restaurant is all brand-new. The floors, walls, lighting, ceiling, bathrooms, bartop and more were all part of the extensive renovations made in the years after Lambert purchased the property. The Old Mansion House was in bad shape when the consortium that would open the Fulton took over. Aside from the exterior and the classic Miller Lite sign out front, little remains of the old Connaughtown staple. Among the renovations are also new decorations and interior design.

“We tried to use natural colors and muted tones, things like stone and wood, natural ingredients, natural products to give people a comfortable feeling, but all in a very clean, contemporary setting,” Lambert explains.

Maps of the neighborhood and images of the old steel mill where many of the former Connaught emigrants worked line the walls. They’re a stark reminder of Conshohocken’s past as an industrial town, one that was built by the hands of hard-working immigrants who became Americans when they arrived at U.S. shores.

Much like the optimism those turn-of-the-century locals had, there’s great ambition for the future of the Fulton, too. There are plans for upcoming special events at the Fulton, like the “Split the G” competition in September.

For those who’ve indulged in fewer drinking games, splitting the G involves drinking exactly enough Guinness out of a Guinness-branded glass so that the line between the beer and foam completely bisects the letter “G” on the cup.

Lambert, Tredinnick and Patterson plan to host more family-friendly happenings, too, including live music nights and Sunday brunches that will begin after Labor Day. On top of that, the trio is excited to unveil the Fulton’s patio to the public in spring 2026 for outdoor dining, along with an expanded parking lot.

The Fulton

641 Old Elm St., Conshohocken

