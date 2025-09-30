The Foodie Updates You Need Around the Main Line in October

Since 2022, Excursion Ciders co-owners Jillian Antonelli and Doug Reeser have prided themselves on supporting family farms, using locally sourced apples for their hard cider. Excursion’s artfully crafted food menu offers charcuterie, soups (the corn chowder is our pick), fresh salads and rustic desserts. Other pluses: the weekend live music lineup and a cozy cabin vibe in the historic village of Kimberton. 14 Prizer Road, Phoenixville, (484) 366-1511.

MORE NIBBLES: Bringing a Ralph Lauren-inspired vibe to the Radnor Hotel, Fearless Restaurants’ Triple Crown serves a classic American menu headlined by prime rib, steaks and seafood. The Blue Ribbon Bar offers cocktails, mocktails, French and Italian wines, and more. 593 E. Lancaster Ave., St. Davids, (610) 632-5000. … The newly opened CHUMS crafts healthy smoothies and bowls utilizing a cold-strained process that yields creamier, protein-packed, lactose-friendly yogurts. 45 E. Lancaster Ave. Ardmore, (267) 889-7664. … At their new Ardmore location, Pottstown’s Gazzos Steaks is busy stuffing fresh rolls with mouthwatering chopped ribeye and melted sharp cheese. 2528 Haverford Road. … The regional Gouldsburger’s franchise is opening a location just outside Ardmore’s Suburban Square this fall. The menu features its signature Brooklyn hot dogs and burgers, with gluten-free bun options. … After five years of farm-to-table magic, Josh and Erin Taggert have closed the doors of Mae’s in West Chester. And Vanessa and Rob Mullen have shuttered Campbell’s Place in Chestnut Hill after 17 years. … Finally, don’t miss out on this year’s Main Line Today Restaurant Week Oct. 12-25. Participating eateries offer a three- or four-course prix fixe lunch for $25, $30 and/or $35 per person (plus beverage, tax and gratuity) or a prix fixe dinner for $30, $45 and/or $55 per person (plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Check out the latest list of participating restaurants.

