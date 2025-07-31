Subscribe
Read up on These Foodie Updates Around the Main Line in August

American fare in Conshohocken, a coffee shop in Ardmore and more make the month delicious.

July 31, 2025
sandwich
Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash

With much encouragement from friends and family, Alecia Ryan has been humming along at her Lee Cee Pie since 2022—the name a spin on her childhood nickname. She uses only clean organic ingredients in her brownies, oversized cookies, matcha mini pop-tarts and more. Her unique European-style artistry incorporates dried fruits and flowers as adornments for her seasonal goods. We can vouch for the excellence of the raspberry-lemon pound cake. Sample her handiwork at the Bookery Coffeehouse in Havertown.

Lee Cee Pie’s Alecia Ryan.
Lee Cee Pie’s Alecia Ryan. Photo by Ed Williams.

More Nibbles: Mali native Lassine Sylla offers a modern American menu with global influences at Salt & Stone, now in the former Fayette Street Oyster House space in Conshohocken. 128 Fayette St., (610) 897-8396.

Pinwheel Provisions market and kitchen is making a summer move next to the Bryn Mawr Film Institute, just a half block from its previous location. Expect an expanded menu featuring paninis, prepared meals and frozen take-home options. 824 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 314-7893.

And the Brew Room, a new specialty coffee shop and cafe, should be open for business in Ardmore by press time. 6 W. Lancaster Ave.

 

