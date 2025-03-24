These Farmers’ Markets Stock Fresh Produce Around the Main Line

Filled with everything from locally grown veggies to fresh meats and cheeses, not to mention live music from local bands, farmers’ markets around the Main Line are a great way to start your weekend. These markets offer fresh, high-quality goods from nearby producers. Plus, many markets only allow vendors to sell their own hand-grown and handmade products. In other words, there’s no better place to support your local agrarian and entrepreneurial economy while helping the environment the next time you buy groceries.

What are you waiting for? Grab your reusable totes, find the market nearest you and have a blast while shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables from Main Line area farmers.

120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

Hours: Year-round (Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmers Market (@farmersmarketardmore)

- Advertisement -

This Suburban Square gem is right next to Trader Joe’s and open year-round as an indoor venue. The Ardmore Farmers Market has something for everyone, whether it be a quick lunch or ingredients for your next dinner party. Find DiBruno Bros’ selection of gourmet cheeses, fresh pastas and prepared foods among other vendors like Stoltzfus Bakery, Tabouli and Aziatisch.

511 Old Lancaster Rd., Berwyn

Hours: January – April (Second and fourth Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); May – December (Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culinary Harvest (@culinaryharvest)

Managed by Culinary Harvest, which helps small businesses sell to Main Line families, this entry is one of the newer additions to the Main Line area’s array of top farmers’ markets. Find fresh produce, exciting raffles, top-notch artisans and more among over two dozen vendors.

1362 Naamans Creek Rd., Garnet Valley

Hours: Year-round (Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Booths Corner Farmers Market (@boothscorner)

Since the 1950s, the Amish and other local merchants have traveled to Booths Corner Farmers Market to sell their homemade and hand-picked products. With a wide variety of products including jewelry, comic books, candles, crafts items and fresh produce, it’s easy to spend a whole afternoon browsing Booths Corner. The market features over 80 vendors offering a unique array of food, from gyros to sticky buns to crabcakes, so no visitor will leave Booths Corner hungry.

7 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Hours: January – March (First, third and fifth Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon); April – December (Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bryn Mawr Farmers Market (@brynmawrfarmersmarket)

- Advertisement -

Shop for fresh produce at the Bryn Mawr Farmers Market, which is open every Saturday in the spring, summer and fall, rain or shine. Conveniently located near the Bryn Mawr Train Station, the stalls are set up outdoors in covered tents for the classic farmers’ market vibe. While vendors are subject to change seasonally, some current favorites include Birchrun Hills Farm, Deer Creek Malthouse, Philly Fair Trade Roasters, Aunt Mamie’s, Pleasant Corner Produce and Taste of Puebla, among others.

28 E Pennsylvania Ave., Downingtown

Hours: January – April (Second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.); Summer (TBD)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chester County farmers markets (@growingrootsfarmersmarkets)

Looking for somewhere to find authentic Mexican food, local wine and fresh produce all in one place? The Downingtown Farmers Market is the spot for you. This market’s wide variety of vendors is published the Monday before market week on its website. Stop by to shop from notable names like Barking Dog Farm, DonutNV, Phoenixville Honey, Vesta Kitchen and more.

389 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Hours: Year-round (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lancaster County Farmers Market (@lancastercountyfarmersmarket)

Lancaster County Farmers Market has served the Main Line region with fresh, unique products from Lancaster County and beyond for more than 80 years. This market hosts an array of vendors, with wares ranging from meats and cheeses to flowers and home goods. Keep an eye out for Blue Rooster Gifts, Country Twist, Good Harvest Farms, Mainline Marketplace and many other vendors.

98 S Edgmont St., Media

Hours: January – April (First and third Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon); May – November (First and third Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Media Farmers Market (@mediafarmersmarket)

The Media Farmers Market brings area farmers, residents and businesses together in support of an “Eat Fresh, Buy Local” movement. All products sold at the market must be raised, grown or handmade within a 150-mile radius of Media, providing shoppers with the freshest produce straight from nearby farmers.

1 W. Eagle Rd., Havertown

Hours: Year-round (Assorted Wednesdays; check website and social media for updates)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakmont Farmers Market (@oakmontfarmmkt)

Oakmont Farmers Market is a producers-only market that features locally grown food on Wednesdays. Visitors can find unique foods and goods like fresh mushrooms from Forgedale Fungi, soap from Botanical Bubbles, fruit and jams from North Star Orchards and much more.

200 Mill St., Phoenixville

Hours: December – March (Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon); April – November (Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenixville Farmers’ Market (@phoenixvillefarmersmarket)

Set along the blooming trees and bushes of French Creek Trail, local farmers and producers gather on Saturdays in Phoenixville to share the fruits (and veggies!) of their labor. Until noon, you can find handpicked berries, fresh-laid eggs and bread still hot from the oven. Be sure to discuss recipes, ask questions and learn tips from the artisans working here, as they’re just as eager to teach you about their produce as you are to eat it.

121 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Hours: May – November (Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swarthmore Farmers Market (@swarthmorefarmersmarket)

Located in the Swarthmore Borough parking lot, all vendors at this market must be based within 100 miles of the area. You’ll find fruits, veggies and more harvested within a short drive of your backyard. Plus, this market spotlights one new local artist each week. Be sure to stop by and ask them about their latest creations.

670 N. Henderson Rd., King of Prussia

Hours: May – September (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Merion Farmers Market (@umfarmersmarket)

This Nor-View Farm-based market regularly works with 42 different vendors, though some only show up on certain weeks. Be sure to stop by so you don’t miss your next favorite, and check out the rotating food truck (like Capt’n Chucky’s Curbside Seafood, Papermill Fresh Asian and Pitruco Pizza) that comes each week.

Church and Chestnut St., West Chester

Hours: January – April (First, third and fifth Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon); May – December (Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by WCGrowersMarket (@wcgrowersmarket)

Since 1995, the West Chester Growers’ Market has run strong, bringing in producers from throughout the region. Its motto is “shake the hand that feeds you,” and it hits just right. The close-knit group of vendors includes local artisans and bakers as well as growers and farmers. Head to downtown West Chester for fresh food, live music and activities for the kiddos.

1165 Wilmington Pke., West Chester

Hours: Year-round (Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westtown Amish Market (@westtownamishmarketwc)

Just outside West Chester, the Westtown Amish Market celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025. With 15 merchants on-site three days every week, you can rest assured you’ll receive the freshest baked goods and produce. Be sure to check out Jarlan’s Poultry & BBQ, Emma’s Healthy Choices and especially Beilers Bakery, famous for its top-notch donuts.

Related: 13 Superfoods Main Liners Should Add to Their Diets