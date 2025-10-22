These Fall Mocktails at Main Line Area Eateries Are Seasonal Delights

Fall has arrived and, with the holidays just around the corner, so too come parties and celebrations galore. Whether you would rather stop imbibing all together or just cut back on alcohol consumption, mocktails are a great way to enjoy the festivities and flavors of the season without the booze. Conveniently, many Main Line area restaurants serve up delicious, seasonal mocktails. You won’t miss the alcohol, and you definitely won’t miss the hangover.

An alcohol-free mixer for Main Liners is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Blue Heron (13 E. King St., Malvern). Taste top nonalcoholic spirits, connect with like-minded friends and enjoy a night full of flavor, not hangovers. Tickets for this mocktail experience are available for purchase here.

1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square

The herbal elixirs at this fine-dining destination inside the gates of Longwood Garden are inspired by nature (and tasty to boot!). The Garden Grey has Earl Grey tea with lemon cordial; Rustling Leaves features orange rooibos tea, demerara and cranberry; Botanist Lemonade combines beet, lemon cordial, rosemary and club soda; and Cranberries & Tonic mixes cranberry-cherry tonic syrup with club soda.

625 N. Morehall Rd., Malvern

The Apple Ginger Fizz packs an alcohol-free autumnal punch at Avola Kitchen + Bar in Malvern. It features apple cider, lime, cinnamon, apple cider vinegar, ginger ale and a cinnamon-sugar rim. The eatery also offers mocktails like sparkling cranberry cider or a blackberry mule.

301 N. Pottstown Pke., Exton

The fall mocktail menu at ChopHouse Grille has options like the Lavender Grapefruit or nonalcoholic Strawberry Mojito, but we suggest the festive White Cranberry Mint Seltzer with cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, mint and club soda.

51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore

Stroll the shops and enjoy the charm of Suburban Square on your way to a refreshing mocktail at Lola’s Garden. With seven booze-free options on the menu, there is sure to be one for any taste. Try the Pom-Rosemary Soda with pomegranate, rosemary, lemon and soda or the Don’t Be Bitter mocktail with Abstinence blood orange aperitif, elderflower tonic and orange bitters.

49 St. James Pl., Ardmore

561 Glen Eagle Sq., Glen Mills

The Pomegranate Fizz (all-natural pomegranate juice, orange juice and soda water) is a fall mocktail worth trying at this popular spot with locations in Ardmore and Glen Mills.

1 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

This unique shop is dry and proud (and a Best of the Main Line 2025 winner!). It offers to-go premade options and all you need to make your own mocktails at home, as well as mocktails served in the shop. Boozeless refreshment is all this spot does, and it shows. It even offers mocktails classes and recipes to customers. The Tasting Bar serves up rotating samples and the occasional craft mocktail.

Multiple Main Line area locations

White Dog Cafe makes going without alcohol easy at any of its area locations, with fall mocktail options like the Benji-Nojito (cucumber, agave, mint and lime) and the boozeless Pear Margarita featuring zero-proof tequila, pear, lime and agave. Cheers!

