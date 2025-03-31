Where to Dine out for Easter Around the Main Line

For many of us, cooking an Easter Sunday feast isn’t really in our skill set (and may very well endanger our families). For everyone’s sake (and safety), a reservation at a local restaurant is the way to go. All jokes aside, here’s our list of Main Line area restaurants where you can celebrate the holiday over brunch or dinner.

555 E Lancaster Ave., St Davids

This $48 brunch turns Easter Sunday into an Andalusian feast. Satiate your cravings with tapas galore like croquetas de jamon, tortilla espanola and raciones. Don’t miss out on enticing entrees like pollo a la brasa, shakshuka and Amada cheesesteak made with wagyu sirloin, truffled mushrooms and Mahon fondue.

625 N Morehall Rd., Malvern, (484) 328-8584

Indulge all day at Avola’s Easter Grand Brunch Buffet. Enjoy all your breakfast favorites with the family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday. From made-to-order omelets and house-made danishes to ricotta donuts, salmon carpaccio and more, Avola pulls out all the stops this spring.

1164 Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, (610) 293-9333

For $59 per person (and $29 for children under 12), enjoy a buffet-style holiday meal, available for both brunch (from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (from 3-7 p.m.), at this Wayne eatery. Both options include Easter brunch classics like honey mustard-glazed ham, herb-roasted leg of lamb and carrot cake.

4417 Main St., Manayunk

Blondie’s first-ever Easter brunch runs all day on April 20 until 7 p.m. For $45 per adult and $18 per child, indulge in good vibes, refreshing cocktails and delicious breakfast and lunch delights. The Easter dinner specials include roasted apricot-glazed ham, grilled filet, lobster mac and cheese and house-made carrot cake.

4700 Drexelbrook Dr., Drexel Hill

Dine in the Drexelbrook’s grand ballroom on Easter Sunday for a bunch enhanced by delicious servings of frittatas, French toast casserole, hand-carved honey-roasted ham and tenderloin of beef. Plus, little bunnies can enjoy the kids’ buffet with chicken tenders and mini pancakes. Be sure to indulge in the cashless bar and a-la-carte Bloody Marys and mimosas.

1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, (866) 939-6513

Hop on over to Elmwood Park Zoo all month long during April weekends to enjoy a delicious breakfast with the Easter Bunny himself. With brunches scheduled for April 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20, you need not fret about missing the big day. Munch on stuffed pork loin, chicken and waffles, quiche, roast top round and more before getting a hands-on experience with one of Elmwood’s education animals.

9 Old Lancaster Rd., Malvern, (610) 296-3637

Open from noon to 7 p.m., General Warren is a delight on holidays. This year’s celebratory menu includes so many standouts, like snapper turtle soup, beef Wellington and pan-seared halibut. You’ll also find plenty of fresh springtime desserts to complete your meal.

2904 Conestoga Rd., Glenmoore, (610) 458-5336

If oysters are your thing, you’ll find them in heavy rotation on the holiday menu at Ludwig’s. On top of that, don’t miss out on prime rib or broiled crab cake specials. Kids’ selections are perfect for the younger diners in the family.

400 W Sproul Rd., Springfield, (610) 543-2100

If you’re looking for the Bunny himself, he’ll be at Tavola on Easter Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The buffet menu is set to include tasty breakfast favorites. Don’t miss out on the spinach and cheese scrambled eggs, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, chicken and waffles and more.

191 S Newtown Street Rd., Newtown Square, (484) 420-4010

Whether your family members are early risers or night owls, Teca has you covered this Easter. The restaurant serves an expansive menu for both brunch (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and dinner (from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.), The lobster ravioli, which are available on both menus, are a must-try.

