Catch Eagles Games at These Eateries Around the Main Line

We are the Super Bowl champs! All eyes are on the Eagles, and locals have high hopes for this season. Celebrate wins with the community at local eateries where you can live and die with every down as the Birds seek to keep the Lombardi Trophy in Philadelphia. Fly Eagles, fly!

543 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Specials galore await Eagles fans at this popular Berwyn pub that features all the football snacks you crave: wings, mozzarella sticks, burgers, nachos and chili, just to name a few. With flatscreens lining both the interior and enclosed porch walls, no seat is a bad seat. Join regulars in chants as they enjoy the camaraderie of other fans and their love for the home team.

31 Eagle Rd., Havertown

400 E King St., Malvern

26 W. State St., Media

This family-friendly pub in the center of Media touts a casual menu of deviled eggs, fried pickles and brick-oven crab dip, plus creative salads, sandwiches and a slew of signature brick-oven-fired pizzas. Sips are equally sumptuous and include a list of elevated craft cocktails like the whiskey sour and Speakeasy. Since it’s not a typical sports bar, seats here are coveted, especially when patrons are cheering on the Eagles.

220 Main St., King of Prussia

Go big or go home in this massive, 9,000-square-foot bistro-pub with 14 flat-screen TVs and state-of-the-art sound. A whopping 90 taps will pour all your favorite local and global lagers, Belgians, IPAs, stouts and porters, as well as some impressive ciders. Casual munchables with a twist include pretzel bites, fried pickles, popcorn chicken and crispy cheese curds. Soups, fresh salads and burgers round out the extensive menu.

35 Baltimore Pke., Springfield

With possibly the most extensive beer list anywhere in southwestern Pennsylvania, Craft Beer Store is a prime watering hole for lovers of brewing and Birds. Grab classic apps and enjoy a few brews during the games.

Locations in Exton, Media and West Chester

Celebrate green fever with special limited-edition brews including Philly Phavorite IPA and Its Delco B!tch IPA, both of which are available at most area Iron Hill locations. The menu will keep you satiated with a full selection of apps, shared plates, hearty soups, fresh salads and entrees that include favorites like schnitzel, fish and chips, rib stroganoff and pork chops. With daily specials as well as low-calorie, gluten-free and kids’ selections, why not bring along an entire cheering section?

2330 Haverford Ave., Ardmore

This reinvented location next to Wynnewood Lanes brings great service and a focused casual menu of Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, pierogi, wings and pizza to the Main Line and western suburbs. Cheer the Eagles with $3.50 domestic bottles and drafts while catching the latest games. Watch plenty of football coverage on 13 TVs and enjoy arcade games at halftime.

642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

This fan-favorite brewery will show the game on all six of its large-screen TVs. Enjoy pulled pork mac and cheese, brisket cheesesteak or a hot chicken sandwich from the menu. Then, try the brews, made on the premises, including the staple Hipster Catnip IPA or Lawn Jawn lager.

109 W State St., Media

Media’s only rooftop bar, Off the Rail celebrates Eagles season all fall. The fried pickles, hot rail shrimp and mozzarella sticks are sure to keep you in the mood for the game while handhelds like chicken parm, BLTs and Off the Rail’s take on a patty melt are a touchdown.

Locations in Broomall, Malvern, Oaks, West Chester and Wynnewood

Look for winning in-house specials on Sunday, then catch all the action on surrounding walls of dozens of TVs while enjoying drink specials or a slew of wing options and loaded burgers. If you’re really feeling it, chow down on the PJ’s Sampler Platter (mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, cheesesteak egg rolls and buffalo chicken dip).

74 E. Uwchlan Ave., Exton

Owner Ron Inverso promises spirited surroundings and food and drink specials during all Eagles games. Signature ovals (oval-shaped oven-fired pizzas) with toppings that include meatball, Italian, barbecue chicken and potato and bacon start at $11.

35 Paoli Plz., Paoli

Locally distilled craft cocktails and 38 taps make this neighborhood watering hole a spirited place to watch Eagles games. Apps like Wilfredo’s guacamole, short rib poutine and bangin’ shrimp are sure to get you cheering. Other noshables include guajillo pork nachos, falafel and couscous salad, fish and chips and several tasty takes on tacos.

Locations in Conshohocken, Phoenixville and Wayne

With prime rooftop views and juicy burgers, there’s no better place to cheer on the Eagles during their upcoming games. Multiple locations across the Main Line offer ample viewing opportunities with plenty of TVs, surround sound speakers and space to sit down with friends and family. Enjoy a Bavarian pretzel, barbecue carnitas or veggie dumplings paired with a craft cocktail or one of the many draft beers available.

902 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr

With over 20 TVs and 25 beers on tap, this local pub is a Philly sports staple. Enjoy discounted wings and $2 off beers from 9-11 p.m. on Thirsty Thursdays when Flip’s has you covered for weeknight football.

17 Cricket Ave., Ardmore

As the oldest tavern on the Main Line, McCloskey’s serves up fantastic eats in a historic venue with ample TVs ready for the Birds. Bring the whole family to chow down on classic Irish potato skins, take a bite out of the Guinness burger or, if you’re feeling adventurous, check out the quesadilla of the week.

