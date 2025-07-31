8 Dog-Friendly Restaurants Around the Main Line

Did you know that August is National Dog Month? In honor of “man’s best friend,” take your dog on a dining date. These pet-friendly spots on and around the Main Line offer delicious food for humans and hospitable conditions for your four-legged friends. Enjoy a meal at any (or all!) of these eight pet-friendly restaurants that allow leashed dogs.

Locations in Chester Springs, Glen Mills, Haverford and Wayne

Not only are the White Dog Cafes dog-friendly, but they are also dog-themed! Bring your furry friend to enjoy a tasty meal on the outdoor patio. White Dog offers a unique dog-themed experience that proves it loves dogs just as much as you do.

1300 W Strasburg Rd., West Chester

Four Dogs Tavern offers expansive outdoor seating allowing for a dog -friendly experience. Of course, the pet-friendly outdoor seating won’t be the only reason you’ll come back; with excellent seasonal dishes and carefully crafted drinks, the eatery ensures there’s always something new to try.

133 E Gay St., West Chester

Roots Cafe boasts a beautiful, rustic interior with a charming outdoor patio seating area. If you are dining with your dog, let the hostess know so you can access the patio from the parking lot. This spot is never lacking in ambiance and tasty bites!

212 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Dogs are welcome outside at this spot in downtown Phoenixville. There are plenty of outdoor tables lining the sidewalk, and there are even water bowls for your thirsty pup. While you lounge outside this summer, enjoy one of the craft beers and grab a bite off the menu.

401 Birch St., Kennett Square

At the site of the old Eastern Condensed Milk Company, founded in 1902, The Creamery brings a fresh look and new experience to Kennett Square. Having opened its doors in 2016, The Creamery now boasts a spacious outdoor patio space for you and your leashed dog.

642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Going beyond tasty food and beer, La Cabra Brewing also welcomes pets and pet owners at its outdoor patio. As long as your dog is friendly and leashed, La Cabra Brewing is the perfect spot to enjoy gastropub cuisine. Pair your burger with one of the craft beers, then sit back to enjoy the friendly atmosphere. The brewery often has live music on the weekends, too.

617 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd

The Landing Kitchen caters to your whole family’s palate. Bring your kids and your furry friend to enjoy the ambiance at the outdoor patio. The patio is surrounded by beautiful greenery, and plants bring a relaxed touch to the space. This is the perfect stop for your Saturday brunch, with both sweet and savory options to satisfy everyone.

138 Lancaster Ave., Devon

914 Baltimore Pke., Glen Mills

Both local Terrain Cafe locations feature a serene and stylish outdoor patio where dogs are welcome. The rustic-chic exterior offers the perfect backdrop for your meal. Enjoy carefully crafted seasonal dishes with your furry friend by your side. The artisanal cheese board, made with a curated selection of local cheeses, is a favorite.

