Barrier-Breaking Dock Street Brewery Celebrates 40 Years

Dock Street Brewery, Philadelphia’s oldest independent microbrewery, is turning 40 this month. While many local beer lovers are aware of the importance of the brewery, many do not know that Dock Street is also one of the country’s first post-Prohibition craft breweries and one of the very few female-owned and -operated breweries. The woman behind this iconic Philly institution is beer-loving visionary and Gladwyne resident Rosemarie Certo.

Dock Street’s Origins

In October 1985, Certo and her then-husband and business partner Jeffrey Ware founded Dock Street Brewing Company, named to honor Dock Street, the city’s Old City neighborhood and once home to one of the largest beer-producing seaports in the U.S. at the turn of the 19th century.

“We were homebrewers when we started. We began with a kit in the basement of our (Bala Cynwyd) house. Jeff was an artist, and I was a Moore College of Art trained photographer. When we began craft brewing 40 years ago, there was really no such thing as a good American beer – you had to buy an import if you wanted to drink good beer. But why couldn’t Americans make rich, full-bodied beers?” she shares.

They proceeded to answer their own question by doing just that. Just a year later, Dock Street was awarded third place at the 1986 Great American Beer Festival for its very first beer: Dock Street Amber Ale.

The pair then built a state-of-the-art brewpub at Two Logan Square, Philly’s first all-grain brewing facility of its kind. By the 1990s, in the early days of microbrewing, the company sold more than 28,000 barrels of beer annually, making it one of the largest craft breweries of the time.

Women at the Helm

After the business was temporarily sold in 1999, Certo alone purchased it back just three years later. In 2007, she opened her pizza brewpub Dock Street Brewery West in a 110-year-old former firehouse in West Philly at the corner of 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue. “By choice, I had no investors, and I leveraged everything that I owned to open Dock Street Brewery West,” she recalls. (That spot was successful until its closure in 2022.)

In 2019, the business expanded to a 10,500-square-foot production facility, taproom and beer hall located at 2118 Washington Avenue in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. A tasting room at 1229 N. Front Street in Fishtown followed soon after in 2023.

Son Sasha joined his mother’s business for a time, but it’s daughter Renata Vesey who has stepped up and led the marketing efforts throughout the past decade. Now vice president of Dock Street, Vesey is poised to take over the reins of the company one day. “I’m excited to navigate the challenges faced by our industry and to continue to grow our business, which will likely include additional products and eventually more locations,” she says.

The Future of Dock Street

Vesey was the driving force behind the Dock Street South location, recognizing that the area’s Washington Avenue corridor was evolving and expanding around 2017. She felt it made sense to secure a sizable space to build a brewery that had enough capacity to serve the emerging neighborhood as it developed. “The neighborhood responded as we had hoped, and today we’re thriving and so incredibly grateful for the community’s support. I’m really proud of what we’ve built there and looking forward to expanding into other neighborhoods as we continue to evolve,” Vesey says. Like mother, like daughter, as they say.

And Certo could not be prouder. Throughout her journey of craft brewing, Certo was repeatedly told it would be difficult to succeed in a man’s world. But after four decades of playing a significant role in igniting the U.S.’s craft beer revolution, and largely shaping the Philly-area beer scene, she has proved all the naysayers wrong. “It’s been a crazy, preposterous, challenging ride, but it was and still is big fun,” Certo shares. “This is my calling. This is my legacy and, if I could go back and do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing. Cheers!”

