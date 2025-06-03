Dig Into These June Dining Updates Around the Main Line

It’s expansion time for Mac Mart, which now has another brick-and-mortar location to go with the original in Philadelphia. A proprietary seven-cheese blend serves as the inspiration for a menu supplemented with additions like bacon, buffalo chicken, rib-eye, crab dip and more. Their signature grilled cheese sandwiches the gooey stuff between two buttery slices of Texas Toast. Gluten-free options are available—and look for vending machines at local colleges and universities soon. 40 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, (445) 787-4438.

More Nibbles: Pica’s, home to the signature upside-down pizza and other Old World Italian dishes, is closing its beloved Upper Darby location this summer after 69 years. The plan is to relocate to an undisclosed smaller location in Delaware County. The West Chester Pica’s will remain open.

It’s official: Salt Korean BBQ will occupy the first-floor of the sprawling Devon space that once housed La Jonquille and Shiraz. An upscale Japanese eatery is planned for upstairs. 840 W. Lancaster Ave., Devon.

Serving authentic Mexican breakfast, lunch and dinner, Luna’s Mexican Grill has taken over the former Village Vine location. 6 Park Ave., Swarthmore, (484) 471-3997.

And it’s farewell to another institution. Owner H.G. Haskell III of SIW Vegetables has announced his retirement after decades of serving Chadds Ford and the surrounding area.

