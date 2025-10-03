The Inn at Swarthmore Offers Gourmet Dining and Dog-Friendly Stays

Nestled among the adorable downtown edifices of Swarthmore, with its college feel and small-town shops and eateries, sits boutique hotel the Inn at Swarthmore. When it opened, the inn brought not only the first hotel to the town but also the first place to enjoy a cocktail. Swarthmore had been dry before the inn’s Broad Table Tavern opened in 2016. (The town has since gained a brewery and a wine bar, along with a couple of BYOs).

The Inn at Swarthmore offers 40 spacious guestrooms and suites, a 24-hour front desk, the Broad Table Tavern (its signature restaurant), private dining and flexible meeting spaces. But perhaps best of all, the inn allows furry friends to join in for all the fun offered at the inn and in town, where residents dote on their doggies just like they do at the inn. (Dogs all seem to convene at the Saturday morning farmers market at the square.)

The crown jewel of the inn is its restaurant, the Broad Table Tavern, which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner under the guidance of the creative Sri-Lankan-born head chef Nuwan Karunarathna. The menu is seasonal, changing four times a year and using local produce for creative (and tasty) results. The raised beds at the inn grow herbs and vegetables Karunarathna uses in his dishes, which are cultivated and cared for by Swarthmore College students.

Dinner dishes worth trying include starters IPA-marinated PEI mussels, flash-fried calamari with lemon saffron aioli and sweet chili sauce, and roasted beets and fig salad. Seasonal fall entrees of note included the crispy New Jersey striped bass with acorn squash, fennel and Kennett Square mushroom, brown butter and capers and the black angus ribeye with sweet potato puree, grilled broccolini, roasted carrots and bordelaise sauce.

Cocktails are aptly named at the inn, including the Swarthmorita, the Inn at Swarthmore’s answer to a classic margarita with a red wine floater (a nod to the college’s garnet), or the Garnet Sangria (red wine with brandy, blood orange juice and club soda).

Brunch on the patio is a lovely spot with inventive dishes like apple cider beignets with dulce de leche and Highspire Hill Farm deviled eggs with salmon mousse, everything bagel seasoning and cream cheese. The comfort food factor is high with entrees including fried chicken eggs Benedict and buttermilk biscuits and gravy.

In addition to the food, drinks and rooms, public spaces at the Inn at Swarthmore are adorned by printed and sculptural works produced by Swarthmore College alumni. Each guest room features an individual piece of student work. The venue even sells a book of the artwork in the bookstore adjacent to the lobby, where you can also shop for all kinds of Swarthmore swag.

If you are in need of a night away but are restricted by distance, time or finding doggie care, The Inn at Swarthmore is an option worth checking out for all it has to offer.

