Subscribe
Subscribe
Eat & Drink

The Inn at Swarthmore Offers Gourmet Dining and Dog-Friendly Stays

The Inn at Swarthmore is a gem in the heart of town that offers craft cocktails and inventive dining options for residents, visitors and even man's best friend.

October 3, 2025   |By
Inn at Swarthmore
Photos by Anne E. Hill

Nestled among the adorable downtown edifices of Swarthmore, with its college feel and small-town shops and eateries, sits boutique hotel the Inn at Swarthmore. When it opened, the inn brought not only the first hotel to the town but also the first place to enjoy a cocktail. Swarthmore had been dry before the inn’s Broad Table Tavern opened in 2016. (The town has since gained a brewery and a wine bar, along with a couple of BYOs).

Cute dog
Dogs are welcome at the Inn at Swarthmore and most places in town when on a leash.

The Inn at Swarthmore offers 40 spacious guestrooms and suites, a 24-hour front desk,  the Broad Table Tavern (its signature restaurant), private dining and flexible meeting spaces. But perhaps best of all, the inn allows furry friends to join in for all the fun offered at the inn and in town, where residents dote on their doggies just like they do at the inn. (Dogs all seem to convene at the Saturday morning farmers market at the square.) 

Fig & Beet salad
The seasonal fig and beet salad

The crown jewel of the inn is its restaurant, the Broad Table Tavern, which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner under the guidance of the creative Sri-Lankan-born head chef Nuwan Karunarathna. The menu is seasonal, changing four times a year and using local produce for creative (and tasty) results. The raised beds at the inn grow herbs and vegetables Karunarathna uses in his dishes, which are cultivated and cared for by Swarthmore College students. 

- Advertisement -
Ribeye
The ribeye with sweet potato and grilled broccolini

Dinner dishes worth trying include starters IPA-marinated PEI mussels, flash-fried calamari with lemon saffron aioli and sweet chili sauce, and roasted beets and fig salad. Seasonal fall entrees of note included the crispy New Jersey striped bass with acorn squash, fennel and Kennett Square mushroom, brown butter and capers and the black angus ribeye with sweet potato puree, grilled broccolini, roasted carrots and bordelaise sauce.

striped bass
The crispy New Jersey striped bass

Cocktails are aptly named at the inn, including the Swarthmorita, the Inn at Swarthmore’s answer to a classic margarita with a red wine floater (a nod to the college’s garnet), or the Garnet Sangria (red wine with brandy, blood orange juice and club soda).  

Drink at BTTT
A cocktail with the student-cultivated raised beds in the background at the Broad Table Tavern.

Brunch on the patio is a lovely spot with inventive dishes like apple cider beignets with dulce de leche and Highspire Hill Farm deviled eggs with salmon mousse, everything bagel seasoning and cream cheese. The comfort food factor is high with entrees including fried chicken eggs Benedict and buttermilk biscuits and gravy.  

art at the Inn at Swarthmore
Swarthmore College art flanks the inn’s walls.

In addition to the food, drinks and rooms, public spaces at the Inn at Swarthmore are adorned by printed and sculptural works produced by Swarthmore College alumni. Each guest room features an individual piece of student work. The venue even sells a book of the artwork in the bookstore adjacent to the lobby, where you can also shop for all kinds of Swarthmore swag.  

If you are in need of a night away but are restricted by distance, time or finding doggie care, The Inn at Swarthmore is an option worth checking out for all it has to offer.  

- Partner Content -

The Inn at Swarthmore 
10 S. Chester Rd., Swarthmore
Rates from $199 nightly
Website

Related: The Inn at Grace Winery Is an Easy, Breezy Staycation Destination 

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week runs October 12-25!

Close the CTA