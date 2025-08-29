The Dining News You Need to Know Around the Main Line in September

Part charming bookstore, part cozy cafe, the Bookery is the handiwork of Gina Ranieri, who opened this delightful spot late last year right next door to her Plant Roots shop. The Bookery’s coffee drinks and lemonades pair perfectly with local offerings from Lee Cee Pie, Sweet Messina’s Bakery and Wee Marie’s Scottish Shortbread. Also check out their monthly book clubs. 19 Brookline Blvd., Havertown.

More nibbles: Villanova University alum Samantha Foxman and her husband, Brennan, are ramping up for the fall opening of their fifth Wokworks location—this one in Bryn Mawr. The local fast-casual franchise specializes in rice and noodle bowls with high-quality proteins, veggies and house-made sauces. In a tech-savvy twist, prep work in the kitchen will be enhanced by an AI robot programed to replicate authentic wok technique. 5 Franklin St.

Evan Lambert, Robert Tredinnick and executive chef Ryan Patterson (Savona, Vecchia Nuova) are the team behind the Fulton, a new Irish tavern in Conshohocken’s former Old Mansion House. Traditional menu items include fish and chips, Irish stew, and corned beef and cabbage. 641 Old Elm St., (610) 862-0019.

The shuttered Twenty One Pips location in Ardmore will soon be home to Vintner’s Table, an Italian restaurant and wine concept with locations in Phoenixville and Wyomissing. 24 Cricket Ave.

Grace Winery in Glen Mills welcomes executive chef Dan Netter, a culinary veteran with nearly 15 years of experience. 50 Sweetwater Road, (610) 459-4711.

And after a decade of distilling whiskey, gin, vodka and rum, Pottstown’s Manatawny Still Works has closed its doors, citing a lack of new investors and shrinking orders from state stores.

