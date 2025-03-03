March Dining News Across the Main Line’s Restaurant Scene

Growing up in a large family where baking was the norm, Lisa Russell has taken it to the next level at Flour & Oats. Four years ago, she rehabbed a former yoga studio in the Shoppes at Pickering Mill and hasn’t looked back. Specialties include dark-chocolate-chunk, salted caramel snickerdoodle and orange sugar cookies, plus jam-filled scones and granola—everything sweetened with natural sticky stuff from Pennsylvania’s Nova Maple Syrup. They also ship all over the United States. 1600 Yellow Springs Road, Chester Springs, (484) 341-0443.

More Nibbles: The dust has barely settled at Fearless Restaurants’ original Testa Rossa in Glen Mills, and already they have a new one slated for the long-empty Bertucci’s spot in Wayne. Look for its primary-colored vibe and Italian-inspired menu by the end of summer. 523 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 225-4400.

Fearless has also begun the second phase of renovations at the Radnor Hotel, transforming the old Glenmorgan Bar & Grill space into the equestrian-themed Triple Crown Restaurant. 593 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 632-5000.

Lastly, a few closures of note: Ardmore’s Twenty One Pips, longtime Media BYOB favorite House and West Chester’s Rose’s Little Donuts.