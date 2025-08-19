12 Main Line Area Delis to Visit for Hoagies and Sandwiches

While the Main Line region is known for its hoagies and popular hoagie chains (hello, Primo!) the family-run delicatessens in our area are worth checking out for more than just sandwiches. These local delis offer inventive hoagie choices beyond a classic Italian (not that we don’t love a classic!) and often have robust counters, full menus and even catering services. Read on to find one nearby, or take a drive to try a new deli in the area.

1071 Colwell Ln., Conshohocken

A Conshohocken institution, Capp’s offers more than just deli sandwiches. It has a full menu of breakfast sandwiches as well as catering. The specialty sandwiches include the Capp’s Cuban (domestic ham, Genoa salami and homemade roast pork with Swiss cheese pickles and mustard) and the Frank & Eddie Tribute Sandwich (Genoa salami ham grilled up with fried onions, sweet peppers, marinara sauce and provolone cheese). Capp’s has soups, chili, mini sandwich platters and hoagie trays as well.

2616 E. County Line Rd., Ardmore

128 W. Market St., West Chester

Our 2025 Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner for Best Deli, Carlino’s Market has you covered with hot or cold classics and even bowls for those avoiding the bread. Whether you order a chicken cutlet hoagie, fried eggplant parm bowl or house sausage sandwich, you are sure to be satisfied.

10 Brookline Blvd., Havertown

Centrella’s Deli & Italian Market has been open since 1975 and, with its specialty sandwiches, cheesesteaks, hoagies, wraps and salads, we understand why. Try the Robert D. Special with grilled sausage, roasted red peppers, fried onions and sharp provolone or the hot roast pork sandwich with broccoli rabe for a meal that hits the spot.

3523 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square

The Gravesend hoagie is the newest offering at this Newtown Square spot. Made with mortadella, soppressata, prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, sundried peppers, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, it’s a unique and delicious flavor combo. A Cut Above also offers catering and a full menu for dine-in or takeout service.

482 Ford St., Bridgeport

The name may make you chuckle, but the sandwiches will satisfy at this Bridgeport deli. Fat Boy’s has a full menu of hot and cold sandwiches, along with breakfast, soups, salads and even frozen entrees. Fat Boy’s also offers a full variety of game meats including alligator andouille, venison, bison and elk, to name a few. For those looking for something more traditional, the roast beef hoagie, BLT and chicken salad sandwich are worth trying.

342 Montgomery Ave., Merion

A multi-time Best of the Main Line award winner, Hymie’s has been open since 1938. Its legendary Reuben sandwich joins a full menu of all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner items including inventive salads, fish and lox platters and even a kids’ menu. The Best of Both Worlds Reuben combines both pastrami and corned beef (because who wants to choose?) and is grilled with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on rye bread.

2 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore

Jeannie’s Deli features breakfast and lunch with daily specials like grilled pastrami and a grilled chicken pesto wrap along with a full rundown of soups. Chili, cheesesteaks and burgers round out the substantial menu.

1 Pennsylvania Ave., Wayne

Located just across from the Wayne train station, John’s Village Market has been in business since 1978 with classics like bologna and cheese and liverwurst served at the counter. The buffalo chicken and chicken salad hoagies from the cold menu, or hot menu sandwiches like traditional meatball or hot homestyle roast beef, are sure to please. The shop also offers cold cuts and catering at the neighborhood cornerstore location.

1991 Sproul Rd., Broomall

Tucked away in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center sits Mrs. Marty’s Deli. Serving the Delco area for more than 40 years, this traditional Jewish deli has a unique brisket hoagie and quesadilla, Jewish banh mi, sweet potato latkes and pastrami benedict. The chicken matzo ball soup and cabbage borscht are popular items, along with the Thanksgiving special—fresh turkey and homemade pineapple stuffing with cranberry sauce and coleslaw stacked on rye bread.

285 Montgomery Ave., Bala Cynwyd

Diners at this Bala Cynwyd deli know the portions are huge but too good to pass up. The Murray’s Delight (hot pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing) is popular, along with cabbage and matzo ball soup. A full array of deli sandwiches and other menu items can be eaten at the restaurant or taken to-go.

1022 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Neopolitan Delicatessen has something going for it that not many delis do; it has beer on hand to go with an extensive menu featuring items like open-faced hot roast beef and turkey sandwiches. For something hearty, go for the South Orange Special—a triple-decker sandwich with corned beef, imported ham, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing.

41 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli

With a wide array of both hot and cold sandwiches as well as burgers, wraps, salads and a full deli counter, Our Deli & Cafe is a great spot to stop for breakfast, lunch or dinner. In addition to the regular menu, the Paoli hotspot also features strip steak and baby back ribs with rotating dinner specials on the weekends.

