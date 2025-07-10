The Daisy Tavern Is All About Upscale Comfort Food in Conshohocken

The Daisy Tavern’s mascot is no flower, to be sure. Voracious Hospitality Group’s latest addition to the region’s dining and drinking scene takes its name from a goat named Daisy. “We just kind of rolled with the thought of our girl flying the coop and opening up her own spot,” says co-owner Sean Coyle. “Cheesy story.”

The menu at the new Conshohocken spot mimics the one Voracious has had success with at their Goat’s Beard locations in Wayne and Manayunk. Chef Manuel Castro keeps it consistent with the popular deep-dish Detroit-style pizzas (we recommend the meat-lovers’ Smoke Show), cheesesteak eggrolls, and the spicy and addictive Daisy Nuggets. On our visit, we enjoyed the wheel-shaped presentation of creamy hummus garnished with whole chickpeas, though the jalapeño-bacon corn chowder has less flavor than its name implies. For early birds, a varied midday menu offers pizzas, salads, seasonal small dishes and a $20 charcuterie plate.

As it should, the brew list favors the local Conshohocken and Workhorse Brewing companies. Fittingly, there’s also a Daisy Cutter Pale Ale from Chicago’s Half Acre Beer Co. on tap.

The creative cocktail program is primed to excel under GM Hanna Fiola. We tried the Watermelon Sugar High (coconut-flavored vodka and house-made watermelon cordial) and the Smoke Hour (olive oil-washed Tito’s vodka, house gin, smoked olive brine and a smoked olive).

Set on the eastern edge of Conshy, the tavern’s colossal brick building has a history. It began life as Lee’s Tire and Rubber Company in 1909. Paying homage to the factory, Philadelphia’s RGS Associates retained the cement floors, exposed pipes, complementing them with walnut shelving and metallic blues and whites. Cushioned banquettes and Scandinavian-inspired chair designs give the place a warm urban feel. And the sleek deck out back has become a popular spot.

Interestingly, co-owner Mike MacCrory’s grandmother once worked at Lee’s Tire. “So it’s come a little bit full circle,” he says.

Cost: $12-$36.

Atmosphere: Rustic industrial.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Attire: Casual.

The Daisy Tavern

1100 Hector St., Suite 100, Conshohocken, (484) 533-3236

