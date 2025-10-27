Grab a Cup of Joe at These Coffee Shops Near Main Line Area Train Stations

Craving a latte for your commute? Whether you like your coffee hot or iced, look no further than these cafes conveniently located near train stations along the Main Line. Many of them offer snackable bites in case you’re in search of an a.m. meal as well.

Downingtown

115 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

A three-minute walk from the Downingtown train station, the Farmhouse Coffee & Espresso Bar features specialty beverages and unique treats baked daily. The cozy atmosphere and hand-crafted beverages are a great way to start the day.

117 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

This family-owned and -operated coffee shop has been serving coffee, breakfast and lunch since 1956. The Coffee Cup is a two-minute drive from the Downingtown station and opens at 4:30 a.m. (5 a.m. on Sundays), so even the earliest commuters can get their caffeine fix before work.

102 Wallace Ave., Downingtown

Evergreen Coffee Company is a four-minute drive from the Downingtown station and sells coffee, freshly brewed teas, cold brew and more. Open at 6 a.m., the store’s bright atmosphere is ideal for getting work done before your commute.

Exton

284 Main St., Exton

A four-minute drive from the Exton station, Bella Vita Coffee & Cream is the perfect stop for bean aficionados. This cafe boasts its coffee expertise with a carefully curated selection of organic blends from around the world.

Malvern

233 E. King St., Malvern; 13 W. King St., Malvern

Malvern Buttery specializes in coffee, pastries, breads and other food items. The cafe is just a seven-minute walk from the Malvern station and has both indoor seating and a year-round patio. For commuters with less time to spare, the Buttery Cafe is located inside the Malvern station. Open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., this shop is perfect for early birds waiting to catch the train.

Paoli

5 Paoli Plz., Paoli

Cup of Dreams is sure to please any customer with its variety of coffee, bubble tea, smoothies and seasonal drinks. This laidback cafe features both indoor and outdoor seating, and its location is conveniently located just across the street from the Paoli station. “Many customers come while waiting for the Amtrak because it’s so close,” says owner Jian Zhou.

Devon

36 Berkley Rd., Devon

Started in 2005 by two coffee enthusiasts, Pour Richard’s prides itself on its small-batch, fourth-wave coffee. This eco-friendly roaster is a three-minute drive from the Devon station.

Wayne

135 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

Located at the Wayne train station, Mad Anthony Wayne Cafe is a veteran-owned shop that sells blends named after stops on the Main Line. “We’ve worked very hard to offer commuters and our local customers an experience when they come to our cafe,” says owner Melinda DiStefano. “I have the best staff around, great coffee, delicious baked goods, crispy paninis and amazing gelato!” Proceeds support both the Paoli Battlefield Preservation Fund and Wreaths Across America.

Villanova

308 North Spring Mill Rd., Villanova

Conveniently located at Villanova Station, Rosie’s Coffee features a variety of coffee, espresso and tea for your morning commute. This charming female-owned cafe also sells pastries, smoothie bowls and breakfast items. Nestled between Villanova University’s western and main campuses, the cafe serves commuters as well as students. “We closely follow the school’s calendar because of foot traffic from students and faculty,” says owner Deanna Galloway. “We’re open throughout the school year and close in the summer.”

Haverford

16 Haverford Station Rd., Haverford

If you’re looking for hospitable service within a three-minute walk of the Haverford train station, Green Engine is the perfect coffee shop for you. This cafe puts kindness at the forefront of its identity and prides itself on its artisanal coffee and seasonally baked goods.

Ardmore

6 Station Rd., Ardmore

As its name suggests, Ardmore Station Café is conveniently located at the Ardmore train station. The shop sells La Colombe draft lattes and Brazilian cold brew, not to mention an expansive breakfast menu.

21 Rittenhouse Pl., Ardmore

Founded by self-proclaimed whiskey people, Char & Stave sells coffee and coffee-themed cocktails whether you want to take a seat at the bar before or after your workday. Try the cafe’s signature bourbon-barrel aged coffee or its variety of premium beans from around the world. This coffee shop is a five-minute walk from the Ardmore train station.

49 Anderson Ave., Ardmore

A two-minute walk from the Ardmore station and located within Suburban Square, maman is ideal for both commuters and shoppers alike. The cafe features a pristine atmosphere, seasonal lattes and a variety of food.

Narberth

246 Haverford Ave., Narberth

GET Café is a nonprofit space dedicated to employing staff members of all abilities. Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a two-minute walk from the Narberth train station, this coffee shop is a must if you’re looking for locally sourced ingredients and a welcoming environment.

2 Bala Ave., Bala Cynwyd

Just a short five-minute drive (or a 15-20-minute walk) to the station, Top Hat Coffee Lounge is the place to start your day before boarding the train. (You may see the store near 30th Street Station as well, as it has a second location in the city.) Offering espresso and other specialty coffee drinks, along with delicious breakfast sandwiches and even fresh smoothies, Top Hat helps you fuel up for the day ahead.

