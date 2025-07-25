Add These Cape May Restaurants to Your Summer Dining Bucket List

The quaint shore town of Cape May has all you could want for the ideal beach vacation. Beyond white sand beaches, a lively boardwalk and stunning architecture in beautiful pastel colors, the destination offers some of the best dining options anywhere along the Jersey Shore.

With that in mind, here are a handful of top beach bars, diners and fine eateries for any occasion in Cape May.

Diner Breakfast

261 Beach Ave., Cape May

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House is no less of a Jersey Shore institution than the beach itself. Located in just about every shore town from Ocean City south, the Cape May location celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2024. Featuring a menu with just about every possible breakfast platter your stomach could crave, Uncle Bill’s is the perfect place for a family breakfast, if you’re willing to wait long enough to get a table during the busiest hours as the eatery does not take reservations.

Finer Breakfast

19 Jackson St., Cape May

If Uncle Bill’s is the heavyweight champion of Jersey Shore breakfasts, then the Mad Batter is Cape May’s favored challenger. Open since 1976, and soaring in popularity over the last decade, the Mad Batter serves food all day at the Carroll Villa Hotel, but it’s famous for its breakfasts. The front porch is light and airy, and the menu options are more inventive than most of the local competitors. You can’t go wrong with the thick-sliced almond and orange French toast, house-made corned beef hash or Morgan Roastie (three eggs, jumbo lump crabmeat, sun-dried tomatoes, crispy fried potatoes, herbs and Swiss cheese).

Quick Beach Bite

307 Beach Ave, Cape May

Hungry and on the go? Smash Shack offers up breakfast, lunch and dinner options at its cute storefront. Burgers, wraps, chicken tenders, fries and even tacos are available for dine-in or takeout on your way to your spot under a nearby beach umbrella. For burger lovers, the “Big Mick” burger is definitely worth a try.

Mediterranean

315 Ocean St., Cape May

This intimate Greek eatery has been open on Cape May’s beachfront since 1968. Cash only, the hotspot dishes up mouthwatering, authentic Mediterranean cuisine at small tables beneath a salty breeze. The octopus appetizer, gyro pita, chicken souvlaki and Greek picnic are all favorites.

Beach Bar

205 Beach Ave., Cape May

Slip on your flip-flops and rinse off from the beach before heading across the boardwalk to the Rusty Nail, or “The Nail,” as it’s known to locals. Sit inside and watch the Phillies, or take an outdoor seat beneath an umbrella and play shuffleboard while you wait for your food. Classic American and seafood options are the standard here, alongside inventive summer drinks. The Frozen Sandy Beach is the can’t-miss cocktail of choice.

Historic Cape May Dining for the Family

200 Congress Pl., Cape May

Though the high hedges sheltering the outdoor garden are no longer there, The Blue Pig Tavern is still one of Cape May’s most popular restaurants. Located inside the palatial Congress Hall, where a handful of sitting presidents have stayed over the centuries, this restaurant has an aura of history about it that can’t be replicated. While it’s more upscale than the other eateries on this list, it’s somehow still not stuffy.

Seafood

906 Schellengers Landing Rd., Cape May

Located on Utsch’s Marina, the Lobster House offers an unmatched nautical atmosphere. With dockside dining available during the summer months next to the moored Schooner American, on which guests enjoy an on-the-water cocktail lounge and luncheon menu, this is one of Cape May’s top seafood restaurants. With oysters, mussels, clams, whole shellfish, seafood soups, pastas, salads and more, there’s something for every surf-loving enthusiast here.

Locally Sourced

140 Stevens St., West Cape May

A newest restaurant on our list, Beach Plum Farm Kitchen was founded in 2016 but is no less established in the Cape May dining community. The menu is curated based on what’s picked from the field that morning and served to customers in the farm’s Amish barn or outdoors at picnic tables. Although the menu is small and ever-changing, Beach Plum Farm Kitchen dishes up some of the freshest meals around down the Shore.

Cocktail Bar

301 Howard St., Cape May

The perfect place for a nightcap after a long day in the sun, the King Edward Bar is located in The Chalfonte Hotel, the oldest original hotel in Cape May, and features an extensive snack menu and inventive, handcrafted cocktails; the Chalfonte, Bohemian and Colonial are all specialties. Be sure to check out the cozy porch with an old-time speakeasy vibe.

