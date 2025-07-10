Burtons Grill & Bar Fills a Main Line Area Dining Void 

For years, the old Chili’s location on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne sat empty, occupying prime space next to the popular Minella’s Diner. For decades, diners around the Main Line with gluten sensitivities and celiac disease have been in search of a comprehensive menu to give them more options than just one or two dishes.

Enter Burtons Grill & Bar. The Boston-area-based chain offers a gluten-free menu that’s nearly identical to its regular dining menu, giving those with food allergies real choices while dining out.

The vision of restaurateur Kevin Harron, who has celiac disease himself, Burtons focuses on upscale-casual dining that offers those with food allergies and dietary restrictions access to a full and safe dining experience.

The Concept

Founded 20 years ago in Hingham, Massachusetts, the inclusive concept quickly caught on in surrounding states and up and down the East Coast. The chain now has 23 locations, with another planned to open later this year. The new Wayne location is the brand’s first foray into the PA dining scene, and it has proven to be successful so far.

Shane Crowe, Burtons’ field training administrator, has been overwhelmed by the community’s embrace. Crowds have been consistent and effusive, he says. “[They] have filled this restaurant every night with amazing things to say in support. [This opening] definitely sticks out in my mind…as exciting and welcoming.”

Burtons’ late-June opening drew curious foodies from around the region. As passed appetizers made their way through the crowd at the preview party, the consensus was largely the same: many did not miss the gluten.

The Menu at Burtons

Most items on Burtons’ expansive menu are naturally gluten-free and served on square plates versus round ones, which indicate any possible gluten on a plate.

“When we make a distinction in the kitchen for the chef, it’s mostly so that they know how to handle the product in terms of cross contamination, making sure they’re using the right cutting board and knives, cooking it in the right fryer or the right spot on the grill,” Crowe says.

The Experience

The result is an experience that is relaxed (and delicious) for both those with and without allergies. Dishes such as the General Tso cauliflower, cheesesteak spring rolls, firecracker shrimp, and Thai steak salad are popular menu items. The seven-layer chocolate cake with hot fudge, Maldon sea salt, and raspberry coulis is a dessert frontrunner. Cocktails like the pomegranate martini, blueberry hibiscus, and paloma rosa are favorites among Burtons visitors.

Now through August 31, all Burtons locations are offering a special $29 lobster roll piled high with fresh tail, knuckle, and claw meat on a toasted brioche bun. Have it warm and buttered or chilled with seasoned aioli. And, of course, that lobster roll is available gluten-free.

Burtons Grill & Bar

312 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Website

