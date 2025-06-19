Bluebird Distillery Expansion Begins in Phoenixville

Phoenixville has seen an incredible boom in its restaurant and bar scene over the past decade, and at the center of this renaissance is Bluebird Distilling on Bridge Street. The brainchild of distiller Jared Adkins is celebrating 10 years with a new look befitting its success.

This “grain-to-glass” distillery currently boasts 17 whiskey flavors, a dozen agaves and rums, several types of vodka and gin, as well as seasonal flavors and coffee liqueurs used at its spinoff boozy coffee shop Char & Stave. The motto at the Ardmore and Chestnut Hill coffee shops? “Coffee made by whiskey people.” The concept has been embraced by customers as locations begin serving coffee at 7 a.m. and adding booze to the coffee and slinging cocktails as early as 9 a.m.

While the expansion at the Bridge Street showroom has just begun, the $2 million project is expected to be completed by winter. The renovation includes a full-scale transformation of its distillery and tasting room, in addition to a full-service pizzeria and restaurant, expanded bottle shop and retail area and Phoenixville’s own Char & Stave onsite. The centerpiece of it all will be a custom-designed rectangular bar area with seating for 30, a fireplace and banquettes for gatherings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluebird Distilling (@bluebirddistilling)

- Advertisement -



“We’re not just expanding—we’re evolving,” says Bluebird Distilling’s founder and master distiller Jared Adkins. “This next chapter is all about crafting a deeper, more dynamic guest experience. We want people to gather, linger and connect over everything we do—spirits, food, coffee, conversation. That’s what Bluebird is all about.”

The new restaurant will feature scratch-made pizzas, house-baked breads, seasonal sandwiches and salads all designed to complement Bluebird’s extensive cocktail list. Meanwhile, the reimagined retail space will have floor-to-ceiling barrel stave installation and more bottle offerings including limited edition bourbons, ryes, rums, gins and bottled coffee liqueurs to purchase. Adkins’ newest brand creation, Townie Whiskey, labeled “a smooth-sipping, no-nonsense whiskey line,” will also be featured.

Merchandise like t-shirts, hats and pup bandanas featuring all three brands – Bluebird Distilling, Char & Stave and Townie Whiskey – will also be for sale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluebird Distilling (@bluebirddistilling)

The months-long project brings together a standout team of creative collaborators including architect Paul Salvaggio, designer Michael Gruber, creative design studio True Hand Design and pizza consultant Gregorio Fierro.

“Phoenixville has so much to offer — from breweries to cafes to a thriving main street with a small-town feel,” says Adkins. “We’re proud to say we’re a staple in the community and look forward to inviting in our neighbors on the Main Line [both before and] following our expansion.”

Related: The Loveliest Restaurants for Outdoor Dining Around the Main Line