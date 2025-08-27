The Black Cactus Brings Upscale Mexican Fare to Avalon 

When the Union League of Philadelphia acquired the Whitebrier earlier this year and made it a private club open only to its members, residents and visitors to Avalon lost a frequented spot for food and cocktails. Thankfully, the Black Cactus opened the summer before, providing another non-BYOB dining option in downtown Avalon.

After opening in the summer of 2024 with a prix-fixe coursed menu, the Black Cactus went a different direction this season. Guests can now choose from offerings from the raw bar, along with appetizers and entrees. There’s also an extended happy hour menu offered Monday to Friday from 4-6 p.m. as well as Saturday from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m., with late-night drinks only from 10-11 p.m. nightly. The $12 margaritas, house cocktails and frozen drinks, along with $6 beers and $2 off tacos and guac, make it a good happy hour deal at the shore.

The raw bar includes oyster, king salmon crudo and shrimp cocktail. Appetizers like an inventive guacamole with black truffle cream, cucumber salsa and lime, lobster nachos or crispy crab tamale can serve as light bites or even a whole meal when combined. If entrees are calling you, the wagyu steak, whole branzino or spicy short rib are tasty replies.

The drinks at the Black Cactus are fun twists on classics. Three frozen flavor options are rotating but may include blood orange sangria, watermelon mezcal and spiced (but not spicy) pineapple concoctions. Speaking of spicy, any of the specialty cocktails can be made that way, including margs on the rocks that come in lime, strawberry, mango, pineapple or passionfruit flavors. The paloma is a standout, featuring blanco tequila, grapefruit soda, grapefruit bitters and lime.

Outside tables flank the bar, which has flatscreens behind it to provide coverage of Philly sports teams. The vibe is laid-back coastal chic with two bars, one inside and the other outside, where people-watching along Dune Drive is a fun activity while sipping margaritas. The Black Cactus is a great spot to meet up with friends for a pre-dinner cocktail or to stay and try some of the crave-worthy Mexican fare.

The Black Cactus

2688 Dune Dr., Avalon

Open daily 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Website

