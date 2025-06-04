6 Summer Cocktails to Sip at the Jersey Shore

Beneath cabanas and in sandy-floored bars, is there a better way to enhance your day at the Shore than with a fruity summer cocktail? With drinks and dining down the Shore growing ever more refined, these cocktails made for sipping in the sunshine are sure to lighten your day and enliven your night.

Henri’s Bar, 4113 Pleasure Ave., Sea Isle City

Just off the Sea Isle City beach, you’ll find this delightfully colorful cocktail made with muddled blueberries, blueberry vodka, lemonade and club soda, perfect for refreshing the soul after a long day on the water.

Rusty Nail, 205 Beach Ave., Cape May

This iconic Cape May surfer bar has its own unique twist on the trendy Aperol spritz that has been gracing glasses all over lately. The Sun-Kissed Spritz features Bacardi coconut, Aperol, pineapple, lemon and club soda for a drink that is part tropical island paradise, part Italian getaway, and all historic Cape May.

Bally’s Beach Bar, 1900 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Bally’s Beach Bar is quite literally on the Atlantic City beach and has dozens of high-concept frozen and signature cocktails to enjoy. One of our favorites is Hurricane Fabio, made with Bacardi Superior and Cuatro rum, Aperol, passionfruit, orange and grenadine. For an extra $8, you can upgrade to a 24-ounce souvenir yard glass.

Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina, 9631 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina offers a perfect indoor/outdoor beachy setting overlooking the bay. This marg is made with Casamigos mezcal, triple sec, lime, pineapple and cranberry juice for the ideal balance of sweet and tangy.

The Deauville Inn, 201 Willard Rd., Strathmere

The go-to destination sandwiched between Sea Isle to its south and Ocean City to its north, Strathmere’s popular-for-a-reason Deauville Inn has a dockside beach with a variety of original crush flavors including creamsicle and Jalisco (a refreshing blend of fresh-squeezed grapefruit, orange and lime featuring tequila instead of the traditional vodka). The Deauville will substitute vodka for rum or tequila in any of its crushes for a delicious twist on a classic.

The Sandbar, 125 79th St., Avalon

The Sandbar’s Tito’s Oasis of Peace is a refreshing summer cocktail that supports a great cause. Tito’s vodka, pomegranate liqueur and pineapple make this delicious drink an Avalon favorite. Plus, up to $10,000 are donated annually from the sale of this drink to the Oasis of Peace Orphanage in Kenya.

