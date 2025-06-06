Subscribe
Where to Find Enticing Espresso Martinis Around the Main Line

Can't get that Sabrina Carpenter song out of your head? Satisfy your espresso martini craving at these local hotspots.

June 6, 2025   |By and
Espresso Martinis around the Main Line
Unsplash / Dushawn Jovic

Espresso martinis strike the perfect balance between a caffeinated kick and a boozy buzz. With espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur, they make for a simple, yet sophisticated drink. If you love espresso martinis, you’ll adore these cocktail bars and restaurants across the Main Line region.

Char & Stave

21 Rittenhouse Pl., Ardmore

What better place to get an espresso martini than a cafe with a coffee-themed cocktail bar? Char & Stave features both alcoholic and nonalcoholic coffee drinks for customers at all times throughout the day. The signature espresso martini has a strong kick of Bluebird vodka and espresso accentuated with toasted cardamom. 

Brick & Brew

31 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown
400 E. King St., Malvern
26 W. State St., Media

Known for its inventive cocktail menu, local gastropub chain Brick & Brew offers an espresso martini made with orange zest for a slightly different twist. Kahlúa and Kamora coffee liqueur join the espresso-infused vodka to make this version a delightful version of a favorite.

The Gypsy Saloon 

128 Ford St., Conshohocken

If you enjoy live music while you sip, The Gypsy Saloon is the perfect place for your next espresso martini. The restaurant’s signature espresso martini combines Boardroom vodka, Luxardo espresso liqueur, Kahlúa, Baileys and freshly brewed espresso.

Ariano

114 S. Olive St., Media

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariano Media Pa (@arianomediapa)

Close your eyes and be mentally transported to Italy with Ariano’s espresso martini. With creme de cacao, vanilla vodka, espresso liqueur, fresh espresso and sea salt, Ariano is perfect for those seeking authentic flavor.

The Mallard

17 Mainland Rd., Harleysville

If you’re craving a twist on a classic espresso martini, try The Mallard at the Mainland Inn. With pistachio, coconut and orange-cocoa varieties, this hotspot ensures you’re sure to find your perfect match.

Christopher’s

108 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

Known as a family-friendly spot, Christopher’s cocktail list contains its version of the espresso martini called “Nut Another Espresso Martini.” The combination of vanilla vodka, Licor 43, espresso liqueur, Frangelico and cold brew gives it a slightly nutty taste.

Fiore Rosso

915 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Fiore Rosso is an homage to Italian cuisine in a space where casual meets elegant. The espresso martini, which is made with vodka, Maggie’s coffee liqueur, creme de cacao and espresso, reflects the restaurant’s dedication to genuine flavor.

Daniel’s Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

16 E. 1st Ave., Conshohocken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A N N A (@mainlinemartini)

Daniel’s Restaurant + Cocktail Bar has a great espresso martini with a welcoming atmosphere to boot. With live music on Wednesdays and Ladies’ Night on Thursdays, it’s the perfect venue to enjoy the bar’s mix of Stateside vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso.

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

