These Bagel Shops Around the Main Line Are Must-Visits

Beyond serving as a breakfast staple, bagels are a symbol of comfort, tradition and

community. This is especially true in the Main Line region, where there is an abundance of bagel varieties just waiting to be discovered. There are many different types of bagels available on the Main Line, and they can be found everywhere from specialty bakeries to traditional delis.

Come along as we explore some of the top bagel shops in the area and celebrate their culture, artistry and craftsmanship. There is something for everyone here, regardless of whether you’re looking for a mouthwatering new flavor or the comfort of a familiar old favorite.

216 W Beidler Rd., King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bagelicious LLC (@bageliciousllc)

- Advertisement -

Bagelicious LLC has earned a loyal following in King of Prussia for its freshly baked bagels and mouthwatering spreads. Since its inception, this family-owned shop has prided itself on using high-quality ingredients and traditional baking methods to craft the perfect bagel experience. It also features breads, pastries and coffee at the shop.

706 E. Market St. Ste. 200, West Chester

4733 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stars (@rollingstars_us)

Rolling Stars has two locations in the area to serve the bagel lovers of the Main Line and western suburbs. The bagels are served alongside a full breakfast menu of wraps, sandwiches, salads and breakfast sandwiches.

15 S. Olive St., Media

For bagels made from scratch and baked fresh daily, Custom Bagel in Media has been the spot for over 30 years. From plain and cinnamon raisin classics to inventive flavors like chocolate chip and French toast (and even seasonal flavors), this spot has your next bagel craving covered.

22 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by up-RYES Bagel & Deli (@upryesbagel)

Nestled in the heart of Bryn Mawr, Up-Ryes Bagel & Deli has become a local favorite for its authentic New York-style bagels and generous deli sandwiches. With a commitment to quality and consistency, Up-Ryes continues to delight customers with its delicious offerings and friendly service.

- Advertisement -

Bryn Mawr, Chesterbrook, Havertown, Newtown Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhattan Bagel (@manhattanbagelofficial)

Manhattan Bagel has established itself as a go-to destination for bagel lovers across multiple locations in the Main Line region. Whether you’re in Bryn Mawr, Havertown, Newtown Square or Chesterbrook, you can count on Manhattan Bagel for freshly baked bagels and a wide selection of gourmet spreads and toppings.

134 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

100 Main St., King of Prussia

102 Squire Dr., Newtown Square

50 E. Wynnewood Rd., Wynnewood

515 Wilmington West Chester Pke., Glen Mills

915 Lancaster Ave., Suite 180, Bryn Mawr



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spread Bagelry (@spreadbagelry)

Local chain Spread Bagelry has gained a reputation for its hand-rolled Montreal-style bagels, which are boiled in honey water and baked to perfection in a wood-fired oven. With a focus on quality ingredients and artisanal craftsmanship, Spread Bagelry offers a truly authentic experience. It also serves up sandwiches for breakfast or lunch.

101 N. Main St., North Wales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything Bagel Cafe (@everythingbagelcafe)

Everything Bagel Cafe in North Wales is a hidden gem known for its diverse menu of bagels, sandwiches and breakfast options. From longtime favorites to creative flavor combinations like garlic and jalapeno-cheddar, this family-owned, made-from-scratch bagel shop has something to satisfy every craving.

308 Fayette St., Conshohocken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Daily Bagel 🥯 (@ourdailybagelconshy)

Our Daily Bagel in Conshohocken has been serving up fresh, delicious bagels to the local community for years. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Our Daily Bagel continues to be a beloved destination for bagel enthusiasts near and far.

2630 Egypt Rd., Audubon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo Bagel (@bravobagel)

Bravo Bagel in Audubon is a neighborhood favorite known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and mouthwatering bagel creations. Whether you’re craving a classic bagel and cream cheese or a gourmet sandwich piled high with fresh ingredients, Bravo Bagel has you covered. If you’re really feeling fancy, opt for one of the specialty bagels, such as the rosemary olive oil, then enjoy it with a simple layer of cream cheese to allow the flavors to shine.

801 Montgomery Ave., Penn Valley

Kismet Bagels Luncheonette in Penn Valley offers a taste of New York City right in the heart of the Main Line. With its authentic bagels and deli-style sandwiches, Kismet Bagels Luncheonette has become a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Pro tip: Get the chicken salad sandwich on a bagel for an easy, breezy lunch you’ll be dreaming about for days.

2914 West Chester Pke., Broomall

Original Bagel Inc. in Broomall is a hidden gem known for its old-fashioned charm and delicious bagels. With a focus on quality and tradition, Original Bagel Inc. continues to delight customers with its freshly baked offerings and friendly service. Whether you get a French toast bagel with cream cheese or turn a pumpernickel bagel into an egg sandwich, you won’t be sorry about making a stop here.

Related: 8 Bakeries for the Sweetest Treats Around the Main Line