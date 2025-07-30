Avalon Prime Serves up Steaks by the Sea

Avalon Prime is not just the most recent restaurant opening in Avalon; it’s also the town’s one and only steakhouse. Located in the ICONA Windrift, Avalon Prime offers a beautiful view featuring picturesque dunes through large plate-glass windows.

Diners may wonder why it took so long to get a good steak dinner in their favorite shore town, but the result truly was worth the wait. This elevated dining experience features a menu of hand-selected, expertly aged steaks, fresh seafood, tasty appetizers and a carefully curated wine list.

Open since Memorial Day weekend, Avalon Prime’s interior does not resemble the dark walls and leather seating typical of most steakhouses. Instead, the restaurant team embraced the lightness of the shore by calling in local interior design firm Interiors by Joann, out of Ocean City, to create an interior that feels true to a coastal steakhouse – light, airy, beachy and welcoming. Teal accents pop against the white linens and window-lined walls.

Of course, the star of Avalon Prime is its cuisine. South Jersey native and executive chef at the Windrift since 2011, Jim Kurtz is now the executive chef at Avalon Prime. Kurtz works closely with his distributor of fine meats to choose the most tender cuts of beef to shine as the centerpiece of each meal.

The mains are balanced with an assortment of elevated, simple and light seafood fare. Offerings include traditional crab cakes, blackened halibut, an indulgent seafood tower with chilled lobster and jumbo lump crab and a raw bar selection of local clams and oysters.

Starters like the tuna tartare, calamari and lamp lollipops tempt the taste buds, and the French onion soup is a standout. Served in its own saucepot with crispy frizzled onions, it is topped with perfectly melted gruyere cheese and crusty brioche.

To complement the culinary offerings, Avalon Prime’s beverage program is headlined by a robust wine list featuring over 400 wines from various countries. The restaurant has three temperature-controlled display rooms where guests can even view and select the perfect wine to pair with their steak. In addition to the wine list, Avalon Prime offers expertly crafted steakhouse martinis, three different varieties of cocktails, mules, Old Fashioneds, after-dinner cocktails and beer.

The aptly named 7 Mile Manhattan features Bulleit rye whiskey, amaro nonino, sweet vermouth and bitters, while the Blushing Breeze combines Mizu lemongrass shochu, pomegranate liqueur, house-made lime simple syrup and club soda.

If you have room for dessert, dive into the layered chocolate cake, key lime pie, homemade Chipwich or even a Guinness float (Guinness with vanilla ice cream). No matter the combination of food and drink you order at Avalon Prime, you’ll be sure to leave full and happy that Avalon finally has a steakhouse to call its own.

Avalon Prime at the ICONA Windrift

105 80th St., Avalon

Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

