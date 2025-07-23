12 Asian Restaurants to Try at the Jersey Shore

From Brigantine down to Cape May, the Jersey Shore is full of Asian restaurants with delicious menus for takeout or dine-in service. Go beyond the typical boardwalk fare and pizza dinners, break out the chopsticks and dig in to our Asian dining guide for the Shore points.

2306 Boardwalk, North Wildwood

The Wildwood Roll, shrimp tempura topped with spicy crunchy tuna and spicy crunchy salmon in the chef’s special sauce, is enough to bring in hungry Asian food lovers to this spot on the Wildwood boardwalk. Blossom also features other rolls, sushi, potstickers, noodles and edamame.

3616 Pacific Ave., Wildwood

A part of the Wildwood community since 1959, Dragon House is a classic Chinese restaurant featuring all the familiar favorites like General Tso’s chicken and wonton soup, along with a daily lunch special menu featuring 20 options for $9.50 each. It is open year-round.

9402 Ventnor Ave., Margate

Liang’s House is open seven days a week, serving up modern Chinese cuisine for eat-in, takeout or delivery. Many of the classic Chinese dishes can be served spicy or less so for those who can’t take the heat. Try the chicken with Chinese eggplant in garlic sauce or the beef Szechuan-style the next time you don’t feel like cooking after a day at the beach.

13 Courthouse Dennis Rd., Cape May Courthouse

Hibachi dinners are always a fun dining experience. Bring the group at the shore house over to Muraski Japanese Hibachi, Bar & Thai Cuisine in Cape May Courthouse for authentic hibachi as well as sushi, Thai and Japanese options.

2831 Boardwalk Tropicana, Atlantic City

Located within the Tropicana Resort, Ossu Asian Tavern is an elevated eatery with innovative Japanese street food, sushi, sake and creative cocktails. The sleek space features yakitori, soups, noodles and chef’s specialties like Mongolian beef and sweet-and-sour shrimp.

556 Sea Isle Blvd. #C, Ocean View

Just off the Garden State Parkway, on Sea Isle Boulevard, Sushi Ocean View looks unassuming, but its cuisine gets rave reviews. The rolls, sushi and teriyaki dishes are all popular, and it’s BYOB so you can bring along your favorite beverages from home.

6418 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City

Tempura, hibachi fried rice and sashimi are just a sampling of what’s on the menu at Rainbow, on the main drag in Ventnor. The restaurant even offers a unique sushi pizza and hibachi items served in a treasure box for a fun presentation at the table.

7317 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City

A laid-back Asian restaurant dishing up comfort food such as pho, vermicelli and banh mi, Two Sisters Vietnamese has a surfer/beach vibe and outdoor seating. It serves boba tea and coffee as well as Vietnamese cuisine. The motto is “Eat Local Pho Ever.”

9709 3rd Ave. #1932, Stone Harbor

Water Lily offers a bay view along with its delicious menu that includes the Stone Harbor roll (shrimp tempura cucumber roll, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce) and the 7 Mile roll (spicy crab, cucumber and avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crispy onion). Tempura, teriyaki and savory noodles round out the choices at this BYOB spot.

7801 Ventnor Ave., Margate City

This healthy, local chain in PA and NJ has a spot on Margate’s main strip, and the vegetable-forward stir fries are filling and flavorful. You can create your own stir fry or choose one from the menu, like the “Drunken Noodles” with chicken, shrimp, thick rice noodles and chili garlic.

3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Hibachi is only part of what is on the menu at Yozu Sushi, located in the Bayshore Mall in Cape May. Popular, tasty menu items at this Asian restaurant also include the Philly roll (smoked salmon with avocado and cream cheese) and DIY poke bowls.

3628 Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine

Brigantine beachgoers swear by this local Japanese spot, which features classics like dumplings, spare ribs, scallion pancakes and lo mein as a nod to Chinese cuisine, as well as gyoza, sushi and sashimi to satisfy those cravings for authentic Japanese dishes.

