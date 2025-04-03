April Dining News Across the Main Line’s Restaurant Scene

Kristie and Kieran Robinson, owners of R Five Wines in Downingtown, are this year’s honorary chairs of the Annual Wine and Fine Dining Experience, which will be held on April 26 at Camphill Soltane in Glenmoore. “We’re truly honored,” says Kristie. “Camphill Soltane is an asset to our community, and we’re proud to stand alongside them in this important work.” The charity event will begin with a champagne reception, raw seafood bar and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a multicourse meal and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit adults with intellectual differences. For tickets, visit the website.

More Nibbles: April 7-13, Fearless Restaurants hosts a weeklong culinary celebration, offering special $45 three-course dinners at Rosalie, Autograph Brasserie, Testa Rossa and all White Dog Cafe locations.

Liberty Kitchen, a popular Fishtown hoagie shop known for the tomato pie that wooed Drew Barrymore, has just opened its third location in Chestnut Hill. 8221 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill.

Montesano Bros Restaurant & Catering of Chester Springs recently partnered with St. Anthony’s Lodge & Swim Club to open a satellite restaurant at the location. Get set for incredible homemade soups, cheesesteak egg rolls and chicken wings. 259 Church St., Downingtown, (610) 269-9039.

It’s always sad to report the area’s recent closures, but here they are: Suburban Beer Garden in Eagleview, Rebel Hill Brewing’s 420 Tap Room near Phoenixville and John Henry’s Pub of Ardmore (after 39 years).