Where to Try the Main Line Area’s Top Apple Cider and Hard Cider

As summer finally gives way to fall, Philadelphia’s western suburbs begin to turn from a luscious green to a vibrant red-orange just as we shift from iced coffees to hot apple ciders. Whether your ideal cider is served steaming hot on a brisk fall day, cooled in the fridge or fermented as an alcoholic beverage, the Main Line area’s apples provide options for cider enthusiasts of all ages.

137 W Knowlton Rd., Media

One of the western suburbs’ most popular orchards, Linvilla also serves up some of the tastiest apple cider anywhere in Pennsylvania. After a fulfilling day picking fruit and filling your basket, retreat to the farm shop for a hot cup of the farm’s finest cider, or grab a jug to take for later.

81 Pennell Rd., Media

Weaver’s Orchard ships its cider all over the Main Line area. You can pick it up at the farm shop in Morgantown or grab a jug at Wolff’s Apple House in Media. If you’re looking to immerse yourself in those fall feelings and get the freshest apples and farm products the western suburbs have to offer, Wolff’s is a great place to start.

1000 Marshallton Thorndale Rd., West Chester

Highland Orchards offers a variety of ways to drink your apple cider. Want to order it by the gallon online? Go ahead. Want to pick up individual cans of nonalcoholic sparkling apple cider in person at the farm? Highland Orchards is ready for you.

1657 Glen Willow Rd., Avondale

Glen Willow Orchards doesn’t always have apple cider in stock due to high demand, but don’t miss out when it does. Available starting in mid-September, this orchard’s cider is considered one of the top products across the Main Line area. Deliciously fresh, the cider is a must-try for anyone who stops by the shop in Avondale.

Alcoholic Ciders

50 Sweetwater Rd., Glen Mills

Two Donkeys Cider (6.2% ABV) is the latest Grace Winery addition, named in honor of the winery’s two loudest and most-stubborn team members, the resident donkeys Momma and Rosa. It features locally-sourced Chester County apples Pomme Gris, Ashamed Kernel, Kingston Black, Gold Rush, Winesap and Smiths Cider for a balance of slightly sweet and slightly tart.

208 Carter Dr., West Chester and local beer distributors

Levante Brewing offers two types of hard cider. Their Honeyfire brust rosé (5.5% ABV) offers a crisp, dry taste with a tart finish of Northern Spy apples infused with hibiscus flower and orange blossom honey. The Honeyfire winter spice (4.5% ABV) is a semi-dry varietal made with McIntosh apples, honey, ginger, cinnamon and cardamom to give it a comforting warmth as temps drop.

Various farmers markets or delivery

Dressler Estate works with local orchards to brew fine craft ciders, taking a winemaker’s approach. This style allows the flavor of the fruit to shine through and represent its growers from the southeastern Pennsylvania region. Dressler has over a dozen offerings to keep sippers coming back for more.

Various locations

Frecon Ciders are sold at locations throughout the Philadelphia area. The farms are located in Boyertown, but there’s probably a bottle shop near you that sells the products. The brand’s standout canned drink is the Early Man, a light-bodied cider made from McIntosh and Gravenstein apples. Bringing in other unique flavors, Frecon’s catalog extends to a smooth and sweet Cidre Cherry, as well as the Crabby Granny made with crab, Granny Smith and Winesap apples to create a refreshing, tart flavor that packs a powerful punch with an ABV of 10 percent.

959 Chesterville Rd., Lewisville

Open Thursday to Sunday, Old Stone offers seven house-made ciders. Food trucks are onsite at the location during all operating hours, and live music begins every Saturday at 5 p.m. Bring your pup and enjoy a sip of fall while enjoying good music or hanging out with friends during one of the many events throughout the fall season.

14 Prizer Rd., Phoenixville

With ciders made using local apples that are pressed and fermented in-house, Excursion Ciders offers a crisp breath of fresh air with its take on classic hard ciders. Made with whole ingredients from fresh fruit, herbs and other locally sourced goods, these ciders are jam-packed with fruity fall flavors. Stop in to try Of the Farm: Core, which has an ABV of 7.5 percent. Made with apples sourced from Plowville Orchard, where author John Updike spent his formative years, the cider is named in honor of his novel Of the Farm. Rich in history and local flavors, this cider is an autumnal hit.

