Where to Find the Sweetest Apple Cider Donuts Around the Main Line

From small bakeries to sprawling orchards, Philadelphia’s western suburbs have some of the most scrumptious apple cider donuts. These locally made treats showcase the combination of the top produce and bakeries the Main Line area has to offer. Here are some of our favorites.

1805 Unionville-Wawaset Rd., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northbrook Marketplace (@northbrookmarketplace)



Family-owned and -operated, this West Chester gem is located in a restored 1850s fieldstone barn. Its apple cider donuts are made fresh, and the sweet aroma fills the whole store. They can even be found in the indulgent cider donut French toast dish, available for brunch.

- Advertisement -

1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highland Orchards Farm&Market (@highlandorchardsinc)

Stretching across more than 200 acres, not only does this West Chester farm offer mouthwatering apple cider donuts, but it also dishes up apple cider donut bread pudding and cider donut whoopie pies with vanilla filling. You can pick your own produce or purchase it in the market, along with homemade pies, cheese and other goods. Hayrides, a corn maze and apple and pumpkin picking round out the fall fun at Highland.

137 Knowlton Rd., Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linvilla Orchards (@linvillaorchards)

A Delaware County staple for more than 100 years, Linvilla’s cider donuts are made fresh every morning with the farm’s own apple cider. Fresh produce, baked goods and gourmet specialties from throughout Pennsylvania and around the world are also offered at the farm market. What’s more, this beloved orchard is a multi-time Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner. Linvilla’s cider donuts are available on weekends at Wolff’s Apple House in Media, too.

40 Fruit Ln., Morgantown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weaver’s Orchard (@weaversorchard)

Not only does Weaver’s Orchard embrace the fall season with apple cider donuts, but it does so with apple dumplings/fritters and pumpkin spice donuts, too. These tasty treats are available in the farm market from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and to 5 p.m. on Saturday, but make sure to get there early while the pastries are freshest and in stock.

389 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnysidepastries (@sunnysidepastries)

- Advertisement -

Find double the fun at Lancaster County Farmer’s Market, where both D’Innocenzo’s and Sunny Side Pastries sell homemade apple cider donuts. These bakeries are only active when the farmers market is open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., so don’t miss your opportunity to taste-test both options and see which you like better.

Related: The Tastiest Pumpkin Spice Treats Around the Main Line This Fall