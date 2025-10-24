Subscribe
Subscribe
Eat & Drink

Where to Find the Sweetest Apple Cider Donuts Around the Main Line

Fall is here, and with it come all the treats of the season, including the beloved apple cider donut. Here's where to get them locally.

October 24, 2025   |By and
The Main Liner's guide to the top apple cider donuts.
Adobe Stock / parkia

From small bakeries to sprawling orchards, Philadelphia’s western suburbs have some of the most scrumptious apple cider donuts. These locally made treats showcase the combination of the top produce and bakeries the Main Line area has to offer. Here are some of our favorites.

Northbrook Marketplace

1805 Unionville-Wawaset Rd., West Chester


Family-owned and -operated, this West Chester gem is located in a restored 1850s fieldstone barn. Its apple cider donuts are made fresh, and the sweet aroma fills the whole store. They can even be found in the indulgent cider donut French toast dish, available for brunch.

- Advertisement -

Highland Orchards

1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester

Stretching across more than 200 acres, not only does this West Chester farm offer mouthwatering apple cider donuts, but it also dishes up apple cider donut bread pudding and cider donut whoopie pies with vanilla filling. You can pick your own produce or purchase it in the market, along with homemade pies, cheese and other goods. Hayrides, a corn maze and apple and pumpkin picking round out the fall fun at Highland.

Linvilla Orchards

137 Knowlton Rd., Media

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linvilla Orchards (@linvillaorchards)

- Partner Content -

A Delaware County staple for more than 100 years, Linvilla’s cider donuts are made fresh every morning with the farm’s own apple cider. Fresh produce, baked goods and gourmet specialties from throughout Pennsylvania and around the world are also offered at the farm market. What’s more, this beloved orchard is a multi-time Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner. Linvilla’s cider donuts are available on weekends at Wolff’s Apple House in Media, too.

Weaver’s Orchard Farm Market

40 Fruit Ln., Morgantown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Weaver’s Orchard (@weaversorchard)

Not only does Weaver’s Orchard embrace the fall season with apple cider donuts, but it does so with apple dumplings/fritters and pumpkin spice donuts, too. These tasty treats are available in the farm market from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and to 5 p.m. on Saturday, but make sure to get there early while the pastries are freshest and in stock.

Lancaster County Farmer’s Market

389 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne

- Advertisement -

Find double the fun at Lancaster County Farmer’s Market, where both D’Innocenzo’s and Sunny Side Pastries sell homemade apple cider donuts. These bakeries are only active when the farmers market is open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., so don’t miss your opportunity to taste-test both options and see which you like better.

Related: The Tastiest Pumpkin Spice Treats Around the Main Line This Fall

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week runs October 12-25!

Close the CTA