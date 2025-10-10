9 Prime Is a Cut Above in West Chester

When 9 Prime made its West Chester debut in 2023, it drew attention for more than its menu. Early hiccups with staffing changes and management turnover made for a rocky start. Those glitches have since receded, and the focus is back on the ambitious transformation of a historic neoclassical bank building into a high-end dining destination where the food and service match the setting.

The restaurant’s grand foyer boasts vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, Art Deco detail, mid-century furnishings, a marble bar and a striking mezzanine with a piano. At 25,000 square feet, the vast space can accommodate more than 300 guests. The two private dining rooms were once bank vaults, and the original doors and gold safety deposit boxes remain. An ample event space includes a basement speakeasy with a fully equipped bar.

Executive chef and general manager Jacob Altemus plays a central role in refining the restaurant’s culinary vision. Since first signing on as 9 Prime’s sous chef in 2023, Altemus has made the menu more accessible without sacrificing quality, enhanced the dry-aged beef program, and contributed to various improvements in the dining experience. He brings considerable experience to his multiple roles, having once managing operations at the Logan Hotel’s Urban Farmer restaurant and Assembly Rooftop Lounge in Philadelphia.

“My culinary pedigree gives me a unique edge as a GM,” says Altemus. “Some days, I’m in a chef jacket, and others I wear a suit. I like the variety.” Whether it’s Japanese wagyu or seafood towers, 9 Prime caters to a variety of tastes. Aside from steak, you’ll find pasta, pork, poultry and a raw bar (we recommend the tuna tartare on house-made taro chips). For hardcore carnivores, there’s filet mignon, Delmonico, and a prime New York and dry-aged Kansas City strip. Each cut is chosen for its exceptional marbling and flavor. Add-ons include shrimp, crab, bone marrow, sauces and butters.

Over at the bar, our mezcal-focused Mezz popped with an orangey vibrancy in a coupe glass. The vodka-tinged West Side of Chester came loaded with crushed ice and topped with a sprig of mint.

Sitting down to dinner, we indulged a medium rare eight-ounce filet with a peppery brandy au poivre sauce. Prepared perfectly, it cut like butter. Served whole, our pan-roasted Bronzino was delicately flavored with brown butter, capers and a splash of lemon. Sides included crispy Brussels sprouts with truffle honey and double-crisped potatoes mixed with caramelized onions. Both easily fed two.

We somehow managed to find room for dessert, sharing a classic Baked Alaska—made even more special by the strawberry gelato from the nearby Gemelli location. Also check out 9 Prime’s weekly prix fixe menu at $69 per person, with upgrades for curated wine pairings.

COST: $14-$216.

CUISINE: High-end steakhouse fare.

HOURS: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

ATTIRE: Business casual.

9 PRIME

9 N. High St., West Chester, (610) 365-3309.

