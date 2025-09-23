14 Spots for Game-Day Wings Around the Main Line

Is there a more iconic football food than wings? We can’t think of one. The Main Line area has no shortage of bars and restaurants with great wings, whether they are baked, fried, spicy, mild or dry rubbed, wings season is here! There are endless options in our area, for every taste. While there are plenty of national chains, like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wing Stop and America’s Best Wings, the eateries featured here are locally owned and operated. Did we include your favorite? Let us know!

15 S. High St., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barnaby’s West Chester (@barnabyswestchester)

- Advertisement -

Barnaby’s is the go-to in West Chester for tasty drums and flats. its 12 (yes, a mighty dozen!) wing flavors include sesame teriyaki, Jamaican jerk and Nashville hot and can be ordered bone-in or boneless, for dine-in or takeout.

Locations in Havertown, Malvern and Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brick & Brew – Malvern (@bricknbrewmalvern)

This three-restaurant local chain has some tasty, elevated confit wings braised in duck fat and tossed in your choice of one of seven sauces like brown butter hot sauce, chimichurri, voodoo glaze, lemon pepper, black magic rub, sesame garlic ginger or chipotle honey BBQ.

1009 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

The jumbo wings at Bubba’s come in hot, mild, honey BBQ, garlic parm and sweet spicy chili served with the traditional celery, blue cheese or ranch. They are available in 6, 12, 18 or 40 piece orders on game day or any day.

107 Ridge Pke., Conshohocken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FWOT Restaurant & Taproom (@fwot)

Patrons call it the phonetic “FWOT,” and they are a loyal following. It’s easy to see why, especially on Mondays when wings are just 50 cents each (but only for bone-in wings at the bar with dine-in service — and no doggie bags). With many flavors in both bone-in and boneless varieties, FWOT is a stop worth making.

113 Fayette St., Conshohocken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flanigan’s Boathouse (@boathouseconshy)

- Advertisement -

Flanigan’s Boathouse offers wings either fried, grilled or boneless in any of their delicious 11 sauce flavors. On “Wing-It” Wednesdays, they offer 10 free wings with any purchase of beer or soda, open until close.

1149 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gullifty’s Restaurant (@gulliftysmainline)

Gullifty’s triple-cooked wings are baked, fried, then char-grilled in your choice of Buffalo, bourbon BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard BBQ or sweet chili sauce. Patrons suggest asking for them well-done for an extra-tasty experience if you like a little char on your wings.

309 Lancaster Ave., Malvern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy’s BBQ (@jimmysbbq)

Malvern is the spot for the smoky barbecued wings at Jimmy’s BBQ. Have them hot or original for dine-in, takeout or catered for your next event or gathering.

143 S. State Rd., Springfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Paisanos (@johnnypaisanos)

Johnny Paisano’s has only one type of wing, but they are well-known all over the area. The Firecracker Chicken Wings are for those who love heat! These uniquely flavored wings are fried and tossed in a homemade sweet chili sauce, then topped with pesto.

642 E. Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cabra Brewing | Berwyn, PA (@lacabrabrewing)

The wings at La Cabra Brewing are available as chicken (or cauliflower!) and come in nine delicious flavors like hoisin BBQ or rosemary parmesan. Enjoy them with their rotating craft beers, brewed on the premises.

551 S. Matlack St., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riggtown Oven (@riggtown_oven)

The fresh jumbo wings at Riggtown Oven come in traditional Buffalo, BBQ or jerk rub flavors. Located next to popular Jake’s Bar (which does not serve food), you can even order wings to-go and take them next door and enjoy them with an icy cold beer and the game.

1901 Darby Rd., Havertown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie’s BBQ and Four Birds Distilling (@sophies_bbq)

This popular spot in Havertown is a BBQ haven offering a full menu including crispy smoked wings in a 10 or 20 count. Sophie’s BBQ has inventive cocktails and a fun vibe to accompany its tasty food offerings if you choose to stay and dine, or the wings can travel home or with you to any game-day gathering.

20 Liberty Blvd., Suite 100, Malvern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Fox Malvern (@slyfoxmalvern)

Sly Fox Brewing Company is more than just beer. The jumbo wings come 6 to an order, fresh, never frozen, and the folks at Sly Fox make all the wing sauces as well as the blue cheese dressing or ranch that come with them.

409 W. Wayne Ave., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vic And Dean’s Pizzeria (@vicanddeanspizzeria)

The wings at Vic and Dean’s are boneless or bone-in and available in more than a dozen flavors like dry rub, Korean pepper or mango habanero. They are sure to satisfy your wing craving!

908 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr

Hot, mild or BBQ, Zesto’s wings come with blue cheese and celery for a traditional experience. Grab some to take home or enjoy inside their Bryn Mawr location.

Related: Catch Eagles Games at These Eateries Around the Main Line